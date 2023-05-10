 

SPONSORED: Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor Has an Opening for Director of Nursing

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Penn-Highlands-Now-HiringPenn Highlands Healthcare is accepting applicants for the position of Director of Nursing.

Locations: Brookville, Pennsylvania
Categories: Nursing & Nursing Support
Department: Jefferson Manor

Hospital: Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor
Status: Full Time
Shift: 1st Shift/Variable Hours
# of Openings: 1
Req ID: 21190

Job Description

Overview

Penn Highlands Healthcare has been awarded on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

AS THE DIRECTOR OF NURSING (RN), you’ll be responsible for leadership of the nursing department and for the direction and supervision of all nursing service functions, including the quality of resident care and the competency of the personnel in nursing services.

WHAT WE OFFER:

  • Competitive Salary based on experience
  • Tuition Reimbursement/Loan Forgiveness
  • Professional Development
  • Supportive and Experienced Peers

BENEFITS:

  • Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date
  • Generous Paid Time Off
  • 403b retirement plan with company match
  • Company paid short & long-term disability coverage
  • Company paid and voluntary life insurance
  • Flex Spending Account
  • 25% discount on services at all Penn Highlands Healthcare facilities
  • Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
  • Employee Wellness Program

Qualifications

  • Have a current PA RN License
  • Have a Bachelors Degree in Nursing or related healthcare field
  • Have minimum of 5-7 years previous nursing experience
  • Have previous management experience (preferred)
  • Have effective communication and collaboration skills with all members of the healthcare team
  • Have advanced computer skills, proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
  • Have ability to pass Criminal Background Check
  • Have ability to work flexible hours including weekends, holidays, shifts, departments, etc.

To apply, visit https://careers.phhealthcare.org/jobs/21190?lang=en-us or click here.


