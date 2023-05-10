Commissioners Disappointed with No Bids on Last-Mile Internet Connection Project

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The information highway can provide high-speed internet connectivity, but the last mile of that highway to complete access for rural communities can provide roadblocks for reaching individuals and small businesses.

Clarion County Commissioners were poised on Tuesday to accept bids for the Clarion County Connected Broadband Phase One to continue the information highway until they hit a roadblock.

No bids were received on the project.

“It’s disappointing,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. “It is very disappointing. We are doing all this stuff to try to get broadband, and these last-mile companies won’t even give us a price.”

All three commissioners, Tharan and Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley, were disappointed, but they recognized that it was time to go back to the drawing board for a second round of bids.

“We sent out requests to 12 different companies for bids and advertised for proposals, and we still got nothing back,” said Brosius.

Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers said the county did hear back from one company who said they didn’t think that they would be reaching enough customers to make it feasible for them.

“It’s all about money,” said Heasley.

Last mile companies such as Comcast are those that take the main signal and connect with homes or small businesses.

“They were going to dictate to us what price they needed to do it,” explained Tharan. “We would make that choice. So, it wasn’t as if we said you can only charge $20 a month.”

“Our proposal was very simple,” Smathers said. “We were running fiber to hubs, and from the hubs, we were running to the last mile.”

Smathers said there are still options.

“We’ll have to go back and do some small tweaks and look and see where the obstructions are and eliminate them,” Smathers said. “There are plenty of options left. Now, it’s up to us then to design it and move forward in seeking a new round of bids.”

Some people at the meeting speculated that companies were too busy or lacking enough qualified employees to do the job, similar to other businesses facing a shortage of employees.

However, countywide broadband development has continued to advance, according to a press release issued Monday morning by Clarion County Commissioners Tharan, Brosius, and Heasley.

.Clarion County Broadband Committee Accomplshments

“The Clarion County Broadband Committee (CCBC) has continued to advance countywide broadband development. The broadband connectivity landscape of Clarion County, like most rural counties across the nation, is comprised of served, unserved, and underserved areas.

To date, the work of the CCBC has been to understand the needs of each community within the county, and to develop strategies for providing internet services, whether that involves the expansion of existing broadband internet or procuring new equipment for deployment. This tactic has resulted in a two-pronged approach – the implementation of fixed wireless internet on existing towers and the development of a wired broadband network roadmap.

Fixed Wireless

In August 2021, Clarion County was the recipient of a 1.1 million dollar ARC POWER grant. This grant, matched by the Clarion County Commissioners, will be used to provide fixed wireless broadband from new and existing County 9-1-1 towers.

The Fixed Wireless project will consist of two phases.

Phase I will consist of the utilization of five existing towers for the provision of fixed wireless service. The existing towers are in East Brady, Leeper, New Bethlehem, Shippenville, and St. Petersburg.

Phase II will consist of the construction of new tower(s) for the provision of fixed wireless service. Areas unreached by fixed wireless broadband equipment in Phase I will be prioritized for Phase II. In April 2023, an Invitation for Bids (IFB) was released by the County, requesting proposals for fixed wireless internet service providers for the development of Phase I. The selected ISP vendor will supply and install all the required equipment necessary for this system. Fixed wireless broadband will target unserved/underserved residential areas, business districts, and tourism areas.

Planning of Fiber

The development of wider-reaching fiber networks is critical to Clarion County’s ability to attract and retain businesses and residents. To guide the development of future broadband projects, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC), in partnership with the Clarion County Commissioners, created the Clarion County Broadband Engineering Plan.

This document, developed by Design Nine Inc., provides Clarion County with a roadmap for broadband development. The plan will prove to be a critical tool for obtaining future Federal and State grants for broadband development in Pennsylvania.

Next Steps

The expansion of broadband services across the county will continue to take time. The CCBC is committed to ensuring that future broadband coverage is universal and reaches the areas of the county that are currently lacking adequate connections. We anticipate the deployment of fixed wireless internet to reach residents and business owners at a quicker rate compared to the development or expansion of fiber networks.

Once fixed wireless equipment is installed on the existing towers, connections to residential homes and businesses can be made in a matter of days or weeks. We hope that this can take place this year. The construction of new towers, as well as the installation of fiber down local roads, will be longer.

Due to the nature of securing Federal/State grants, the CCBC must remain in compliance with strict grant guidelines and procedures. These regulations, though necessary, often slow down projects and lengthen timelines. Securing these Federal/State grants is necessary if Clarion County is to improve its broadband internet availability.

Presently, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority has released guidelines for the Capital Projects Fund (CPF), which is a $200 million allocation available to Pennsylvania communities. Applications will be accepted from May 10th, 2023, through July 10th, 2023. The Clarion County Broadband Committee will be examining its options to submit a competitive application to develop last-mile connections in unserved/underserved areas.

In addition to CPF, we are awaiting new information on the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. BEAD is a federal allocation of $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access. We anticipate learning more about Pennsylvania’s allocation for BEAD funding later this year.

