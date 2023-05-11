 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, May 11, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Friday – A chance of showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

7-Day Weather Forecast
