7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Friday – A chance of showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
