Bids Expected Soon for Phase Two of Construction of Community Multigenerational Park

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Bids are expected to be coming in this month to resume construction for the Blueprint Community Multigenerational Park on South Second Avenue in Clarion Borough.

According to Blueprint Community President Brenda Sanders Dédé, a pre-bid meeting with potential contractors will be held on Tuesday, May 16.

Bids will open on Wednesday, May 24.

Once a bid is secured, crews will initiate Phase Two of construction, which will include completion of the children’s playground, all green space, the parking lot, and the basketball, pickleball, and tennis courts.

Depending on funding and logistic success, the Blueprint committee anticipates that the park will be functional and open to the public at the conclusion of Phase Two.

The park will then enter its final phase, Phase Three, which includes construction of the splash pad/ice skating area of the park, as well as the restroom facility.

“Bids will be in next week for (Phase Two),” Sanders Dédé said. “Hopefully, the work can start (soon).”

Crews completed Phase 1B of the construction towards the end of Fall 2022.

Phase 1B was the last of the earth disturbance construction that gave a final “bank” routine and also created the impact-resistant barriers that are designed to keep cars from being able to drive anywhere near the activity centers, the playground, the future ice skating rink, or future basketball courts.

The impact barrier also has a decorative appearance. Essentially a Jersey barrier, Clarion barriers are tested and rated and have an aesthetic appeal to them that makes them look much nicer.

There are also wrought iron fences on top of the walls for fall protection; the fencing adds a decorative aspect. The fencing will also establish the parking along Second Avenue. Planners were able to retain that ground bank and utilize the ground available for parking.

Last June, the Blueprint Communities presented an update on the park to members of the Clarion Rotary Club and explained the type of tax credits that will help fund the construction.

Using Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), businesses and individuals can receive 55, 75, or 80 percent in tax credits on contributions to a community project such as the park. These credits are flexible and they can be used, carried forward for five years, sold, or passed through to shareholders, members, or partners.

Under the program, a $10,000.00 contribution could only cost the business or individual $2,000.00. NAP is simple for businesses, and it does not require the contributing business to submit a letter to the Commonwealth or receive any kind of preapproval. Most of the administration is handled by the nonprofit receiving the contribution (Children’s Scholarship).

Blueprint Communities partnered with the Children’s Scholarship Fund for their expertise end guidance in processing contributions to the state.

Milissa Bauer talked about the success and soliciting donations from businesses and assisting the Clarion County YMCA donations that were also part of NAP. Bauer and School Scholarship Director Cindy Nave also helped blueprint communities receive NAP designation.

A separate entity, Clarion Adventures LLC, has also been developed for projects outside of Clarion Borough.

Bauer said the Children’s Scholarship Fund located at 633 Mayfield, Clarion, PA 16214, will assist any business with paperwork. Contact Cindy Nave at [email protected] or call 814-226-9723.

“Who wants to pay state taxes when you have the opportunity to direct 80 percent of your taxes to this local project?” asked Rotarian Matt Lerch.

The parking area is 2½ acres within walking distance of Clarion Borough and sections of Monroe and Clarion Township. A short 15-minute drive reaches most of Clarion County.

At that time, the Blueprint Community members stated that the timeline for completion of the project depends on funding.

In January during a Clarion Borough Council meeting, the subject of who will manage the park and its facilities was discussed.

That decision has not yet been made.

Additionally, the committee had issued a public statement in January stating that they “plan to maintain ownership of the 2nd Avenue Park, but (the members) will be looking for collaboration with key partners once the park is further along.”

