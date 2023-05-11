Brady Tunnel Renovation for Trail on Track for Completion by End of Year

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The completion of the “whole kit and caboodle“ of the continuing Brady Tunnel project is expected later this year, according to Chris Ziegler, Executive Director of Armstrong Trails, who spoke on Tuesday at a meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

Ziegler updated commissioners on recent activities about trail development.

Last December included work completed with $300,000.00 of DCNR money and $350,000.00 from the Appalachian Regional Commission, with a grant through Crawford County.

“They did three projects along Erie to Pittsburgh and the PA Wilds Trail,” Ziegler said.

“So, we’re getting ready to let our PennDOT funding that we received last April and July for $2 million, which is why I’m here today. They need a resolution authorizing the chairman of the commissioners to sign any associated paperwork with the grant.”

Commissioners did indeed pass Resolution Number 9 of 2023, supporting a $2 million PennDOT Transportation Alternative Set-Aside for the Brady Tunnel.

“We’re also going to let $2.1 Million of our DCNR funding in July along with the PennDOT ‘Set-Aside,’” continued Ziegler. “This last phase is $4.1 million and with notice to proceed within 12 weeks. construction is six to nine months and it’ll be open and ready for use.”

When completed, the Brady Tunnel will connect with over 100 miles, according to Ziegler, allowing people to walk or bike from East Brady to Butler or go to Brookville. The tunnel is restricted to non-motorized travel, but certain types of E-bikes with petals will be allowed.

The Brady tunnel project is important because many other connections will not be possible without it.

“Without the Brady Tunnel, Erie to Pittsburgh doesn’t exist, and without the acquisition that we just made in the Kiski Bridge area, the Pittsburgh to Harrisburg Trail doesn’t exist. As the trails expand, the economic impact also increases with trail users, needing overnight lodging. The economic impact of workers constructing the trails, often purchase items near where they are working, including meals.

Mental Health Awareness Month

Clarion County Commissioners officially recognized May 2023 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Clarion County.

In their proclamation, commissioners noted that one in four adults and one in five children experience mental health issues each year, with 6.1 percent of adults having experienced at least one traumatic event in their lifetime.

Mental health is an essential part of overall health, half of all mental health disorders begin before age 14, and 70 to 90 percent of individuals have a significant reduction of symptoms.

“Every citizen can help to end the stigma of mental illness to ensure help is found when it is needed, and Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to increase public understanding of the importance of mental health and to promote the available treatment of mental illness, proclaimed the commissioners.

Eagle Scout Recognition

Commissioners also issued a proclamation in recognition of the achievement of Jameson Isaac McIlwain obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout at the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 51, on February 1, 2023.

McIlwain’s Eagle Scout project at YMCA Camp Coffman included creating a two-sided welcome sign and beautifying the mailbox and an old welcome rock, in addition to other signs.

“May your example show others your compassion and true dedication to a project that will be appreciated by those who visit the camp in the future,” wrote the commissioners. “You join an elite fraternity of young men who have demonstrated the intellectual, moral, and physical fortitude necessary to lead in your life’s journey.”

In other business:

Approved an amendment for the Public Defender with the law office of Heather DeLoe, LLC, to provide conflict attorney services effective November 3, 2022, for $36,000.00 per year.

For the coroner office, approved a contract with Lyle P. Cook, Erie County Coroner, for forensic pathologist services for December 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, as needed with a $10,000.00 retainer and $1,100.00 per autopsy.

Approved Transportation Contract extensions, including Medical Transportation Management, Inc., to provide Human Service Transportation Analysis and Service Improvement Plan Phase II for July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, and for the Clarion Area Agency on Aging Inc. to provide funding for Transportation Services for the elderly of Clarion County. The cost is funded by PennDOT with no cost to Clarion County.

