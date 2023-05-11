Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Taco Salad Casserole

This taco casserole recipe tastes like a taco salad and is a breeze to assemble!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1/4 cup chopped onion



1/4 cup chopped green pepper1 envelope taco seasoning1/2 cup water1 cup crushed tortilla chips1 can (16 ounces) refried beans1 cup shredded cheddar cheeseToppings: Chopped lettuce and tomatoes, sliced ripe olives, sour cream and picante sauce

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef, onion and green pepper over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in taco seasoning and water. Cook and stir until thickened, about 3 minutes; set aside.

-Place chips in a greased 8-in. square baking dish. In a small bowl, stir refried beans; spread over chips. Top with beef mixture and cheese.

-Bake, uncovered, at 375° until heated through, 15-20 minutes. Top with lettuce, tomatoes and olives. Serve with sour cream and picante sauce.

