Dollie J. Moore, 75, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday morning May 9, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Dollie was born on March 28, 1948 in Corry, PA, a daughter of the late Marvin and Martha Rittenhouse Miller.

She was married to David L. Moore in Titusville on October 30, 1982.

Dollie was a graduate of Spartansburg High School, class of 1966.

Dollie was a member of the Bible Baptist Church; was a life member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW Auxiliary.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and attending their sporting events which included wrestling, football, track, cross country and baseball.

She loved going to church and her last day of being able to attend church was this year’s Easter Sunday.

Dollie is survived by her husband Dave; her children, Tammy Gesin of Townville, Marvin Brown and companion Amy Drake of Franklin, Michael Brown and wife Amy of Titusville, Jim Brown and companion Roni Wescoat of Pleasantville, David Moore, Jr. and wife Dawn of Union City, and Paige Bush and husband David of Titusville; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two great great granddaughters; a sister, Lillian Weidner of Dade City, FL; a brother, Everett Miller and wife Beverly of Spartansburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie Smith and Louise Miller.

No public services will be conducted.

A private service for the family will be held at a later date.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Bible Baptist Church 43133 W. Central Ave. Titusville, PA 16354.

Online condolences can be shared at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.