Free Community Health Fair Set for May 25 at UPMC Northwest

Thursday, May 11, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

upmc-nwSENECA, Pa. – Health resources, screenings, and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest on Thursday, May 25.

The fair will be held from 8:00 a.m. to noon at UPMC Northwest located at 100 Fairfield Drive in Seneca, Pa.

The health fair will feature free screenings including:

  • blood pressure
  • cholesterol
  • stroke risk assessment
  • balance assessment

Educational material on nutrition, heart health, and diabetes will be available.

Registration is required by May 19.

To register or for more information, call 814-677-1463 or 800-422-8888.


