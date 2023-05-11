Free Community Health Fair Set for May 25 at UPMC Northwest

SENECA, Pa. – Health resources, screenings, and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest on Thursday, May 25.

The fair will be held from 8:00 a.m. to noon at UPMC Northwest located at 100 Fairfield Drive in Seneca, Pa.

The health fair will feature free screenings including:

blood pressure

cholesterol

stroke risk assessment

balance assessment

Educational material on nutrition, heart health, and diabetes will be available.

Registration is required by May 19.

To register or for more information, call 814-677-1463 or 800-422-8888.

