Kenneth DuWayne Dittman, age 72, of Franklin and formerly of Lamartine, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 9, 2023 at his home, following an illness.

Born January 29, 1951 in Lamartine, Clarion County, he was a son of the late Lawrence Emerson Dittman and Dorothy Burgham Beals Dittman.

He graduated from Keystone High School in 1969.

Ken retired in 2009 as an assistant manager for Kwik Fill/United Refining.

He was a member of the Salem Reformed United Church of Christ in Lamartine and currently attended the Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Ken enjoyed his volunteer work at the Christ United Methodist Church and the DeBence Antique Music World Museum, also in Franklin and loved to play cards and bingo.

Survivors include his son, John D. Dittman, of Emlenton; two sisters: Mary Jane Mullen of Emlenton and Nancy McClintock and her husband, Bob, of Reno; two brothers: Eugene Dittman and his wife, Shirley, of Newton Falls, Ohio and John Dittman of Binghamton, New York, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brothers: Jim, Bob, Walt, Don, Bill, Harry and David; sister, Dorothy Belle Dittman and an infant sister.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to Noon, Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1135, Buffalo Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will follow in the church at Noon, Friday with Reverend Sam Wagner, Associate Pastor, and Reverend Darrell Greenawalt, Senior Pastor, co officiating over the services.

Services will be livestreamed beginning at Noon on the church website, www.christchurchfranklin.com.

Entombment will take place in the Sunset Hill Memorial Garden in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Kenneth Dittman to the Salem Reformed United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 238, Lamartine, PA 16375 or Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to Ken’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

