Area Man Accused of Stealing Mother’s Car in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges for allegedly stealing his mother’s car last week in Limestone Township.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Wayne Cessna, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, May 8.

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim contacted PSP Clarion around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, to relate that her vehicle had been stolen from inside of her garage on Kahle Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

The victim stated that her son, John Cessna, does not have permission to use her vehicle. She related that he had taken the vehicle on April 15. It was recovered and returned to her, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that she made it very clear to Cessna at this point that he did not have permission to use her vehicle in the future, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that Cessna entered into the garage sometime between May 1, around 12:00 a.m., and May 2, around 6:00 a.m., disconnected the overhead garage door opener, manually opened the door, and removed her vehicle. She stated that she has not been able to make contact with Cessna, and the vehicle–a black 2019 Ford Escape–had not been returned.

According to court documents, Cessna was arraigned on Wednesday, May 10, at 10:00 a.m. in front of Judge Miller on the following charges:

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

Cessna is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 13 at 9:15 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

