Local Man Injured As Vehicle Crashes into Multiple Trees Along Route 36

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after his vehicle crashed into multiple trees along State Route 36 on Tuesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, on State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 66-year-old Richard E. Walter, of Strattanville, was traveling south in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado when he went off the roadway and struck multiple trees.

Walter suffered minor injuries, but refused transport.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

According to police, Walter was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Snyder’s Auto Body.

