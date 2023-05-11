 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Local Man Injured As Vehicle Crashes into Multiple Trees Along Route 36

Thursday, May 11, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after his vehicle crashed into multiple trees along State Route 36 on Tuesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, on State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 66-year-old Richard E. Walter, of Strattanville, was traveling south in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado when he went off the roadway and struck multiple trees.

Walter suffered minor injuries, but refused transport.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

According to police, Walter was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Snyder’s Auto Body.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.