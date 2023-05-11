Police Investigating After $50K in Bitcoin Stolen From Local Man

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported theft of $50,000.00 worth of Bitcoin from a local man in Green Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Wednesday, May 10, the station was informed of a fraud that occurred around 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say a known victim purchased $50,000 worth of Bitcoin from a Bitcoin machine. Once the purchase was made, the suspect instructed the victim to scan a QR code that was linked to the suspect’s account. The victim was scammed out of the Bitcoin and the money was transferred into the suspect’s accounts.

The victim is a 67-year-old Tionesta man.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Pennsylvania State Police would like to remind the public to always take a moment before clicking on links sent via email or SMS, and don’t install apps on your mobile device unless you’re 100% certain they are legit by checking the reviews on the platform where you found them.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has cautioned the public about a new scam involving transactions through a crypto A TM.

Perpetrators pretend to be a representative from a government agency or law enforcement, or prize promoters. They trap the public via call, text, email, or social media messages, asking to pay money for a lottery or a prize, or even claiming a romantic interest, for instance.

The impersonator then persuades victims to withdraw money from their bank or investment accounts. They stay on call throughout to direct the victim to a nearby crypto ATM to deposit fiat money, to buy Bitcoin mostly. Once done, the fraudsters send a QR code with their crypto address embedded in it.

If you’re dealing with someone who is demanding that you adopt Bitcoin in some fashion, disengage and call your local Law Enforcement.

If you suspect that you’ve been the target of a crypto scam, file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.

When you share information about Bitcoin scams, it can help the FTC investigate fraud methods and keep Americans aware of new scams.

