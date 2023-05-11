Fryburg Mayfest Tractor Show Set for May 27
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Fryburg Mayfest Tractor Show is scheduled for May 27.
(Pictured above: Archived photo – Fryburg Mayfest 2022 Best of Show, Ray Lander, of Lickingville Pa. Submitted by Lesley Lander.)
The tractor show, sponsored by Borland Memorials of Leeper, will be held on the hill beside St. Michael Church along State Route 208 in Fryburg, Pa., on Saturday, May 27.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the show is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
There is not an entry fee; however, a donation of $3.00 is suggested.
Participants are asked to shine up their custom, antique, and classic tractors and come on out to picturesque Fryburg to show off their tractors.
Voting is held for favorite tractor by public choice.
Door prizes, trophies, and tractor plaques will be presented at 1:00 p.m.
The proceeds from this event benefit The Mayfest Community Association.
Line up for the parade is at 2:30 p.m. for those who choose to enter their tractor.
