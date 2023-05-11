 

SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber’s Hanging Baskets Make Great Mother’s Day Gifts!

Thursday, May 11, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hangingbasketsheroKNOX/RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Hanging flower baskets make great Mother’s Day gifts!

Swing by the Heeter Lumber Rimersburg location and check out their selection of hanging flower baskets.

Already set on hanging baskets?

Maybe there is a project around the house that Mom has been waiting to be done. Heeter Lumber has all the paint, tools, and lumber to complete that project in time for Mother’s Day!

paint

Heeter Lumber’s Knox and Rimersburg locations are both fully stocked with all your garden and flower bed needs, including seed packets and bulk seed for those bigger gardens.

Create Mom her own flower meadow with Renee’s Pollinator Flowers scatter garden seeds, available at the Knox location.

Stop by Heeter Lumber at the following locations and hours:

New Bethlehem
402 W. Broad Street
New Bethlehem, Pa 16242

Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m to 4:30 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m

Rimersburg
851 Main Street
Rimersburg, Pa 16248

Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 7:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m

Sligo
101 Shorb Street
Sligo, Pa 16255

Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m

Knox
507 E. State Street
Knox, Pa 16232

Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m to 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m

Emlenton
309 Main Street
Emlenton, Pa 1637

Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m to 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m

Bargain Outlet
200 High Point Road
Knox, Pa 16232

Friday: 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 8:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m

Visit them online at www.heeterlumber.com or check them out on Facebook.

knox planters and seed

Scatter seed

tools

garden seed


