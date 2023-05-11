 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Remake Learning Days Innovation Playground Set for This Friday

Thursday, May 11, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_9926 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Join Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) for Innovation Playground on Friday, May 12!

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Clarion County YMCA at 499 Mayfield Road in Clarion.

Innovation Playground is an evening of 20+ fun, creative hands-on learning activities, demonstrations, and simulations for families with kids (and the kids at heart) of ALL ages.

Code a robot, fly a drone, create a vision board for your future, check out the Pancake Bot in action, build with glow-in-the-dark Legos, create a flower-pressed bookmark, go on a “bear hunt,” and so much more.

Innovation Playground is co-sponsored by Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 and Clarion YMCA.

RLDAA will host 100+ events during a learning festival between May 12 to May 23 in partnership with Midwestern IU IV, Northwest Tri-County IU#5, Riverview Intermediate Unit #6, Seneca Highlands IU#9, ARIN IU#28, and various community event hosts.

These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school). The majority of events are free.

Find a complete list of events and registration information here https://remakelearningdays.org/northwesternpa/.

Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) is powered by Remake Learning, a peer network for educators and innovators in southwestern Pennsylvania. RLDAA celebrates the spirit of Remake Learning with families and youth throughout the country and is supported by RLDAA national partners PBS Kids, Digital Promise, Common Sense Media and Learning Heroes. RLDAA is generously supported by The Grable Foundation.

For more information on Remake Learning, including its 15th-anniversary celebration, visit remakelearning.org. For more information on RLDAA, visit remakelearningdays.org or follow RLDAA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and #RemakeDays.

InnovationPlayground23 (8.5 × 11 in)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.