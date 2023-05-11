Remake Learning Days Innovation Playground Set for This Friday
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Join Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) for Innovation Playground on Friday, May 12!
The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Clarion County YMCA at 499 Mayfield Road in Clarion.
Innovation Playground is an evening of 20+ fun, creative hands-on learning activities, demonstrations, and simulations for families with kids (and the kids at heart) of ALL ages.
Code a robot, fly a drone, create a vision board for your future, check out the Pancake Bot in action, build with glow-in-the-dark Legos, create a flower-pressed bookmark, go on a “bear hunt,” and so much more.
Innovation Playground is co-sponsored by Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 and Clarion YMCA.
RLDAA will host 100+ events during a learning festival between May 12 to May 23 in partnership with Midwestern IU IV, Northwest Tri-County IU#5, Riverview Intermediate Unit #6, Seneca Highlands IU#9, ARIN IU#28, and various community event hosts.
These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school). The majority of events are free.
Find a complete list of events and registration information here https://remakelearningdays.org/northwesternpa/.
Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) is powered by Remake Learning, a peer network for educators and innovators in southwestern Pennsylvania. RLDAA celebrates the spirit of Remake Learning with families and youth throughout the country and is supported by RLDAA national partners PBS Kids, Digital Promise, Common Sense Media and Learning Heroes. RLDAA is generously supported by The Grable Foundation.
For more information on Remake Learning, including its 15th-anniversary celebration, visit remakelearning.org. For more information on RLDAA, visit remakelearningdays.org or follow RLDAA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and #RemakeDays.
