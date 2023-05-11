 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault of 7-Year-Old Boy

Thursday, May 11, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police genericCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault of Seven-Year-Old Boy

PSP Clarion opened an investigation into an alleged indecent assault that happened at 8:19 a.m. on Monday, May 8, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved the victim–a known seven-year-old male, of Zelienople–and a known adult suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

14-Year-Old Victim of Harassment

According to a release issued on Wednesday, May 10, PSP Clarion troopers are investigating a harassment incident that took place sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8, on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the victim is a 14-year-old male from Sligo.


