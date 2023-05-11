Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over, Catches Fire on I-80 Near Emlenton

ALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Numerous emergency units responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Emlenton on Wednesday afternoon.

(Photos courtesy of Emlenton Fire Department.)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:01 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, on Interstate 80 East, near mile marker 43.8, in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Police say 44-year-old Andre Dabady, of Miami, Fl., lost control of his 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer and exited the roadway.

The tractor-trailer crossed over the fog line and struck a guide rail on the right side of the roadway. It then traveled through the guide rail onto the embankment where the vehicle turned over onto its right side.

It then caught fire while lying on its side.

Dabady reported no injuries from the crash. He was using a seat belt.

A passenger—28-year-old Marvin A. Dixon, of Miramar, Fl.—reported possible minor injuries from the crash. He was not using a seat belt.

They were both transported to Grove City Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS.

According to police, Dabady was charged with a traffic violation.

The following emergency units assisted on scene: Clarion Hospital EMS, Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department & EMS, Marion Township Volunteer Fire Company Station 31, Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Parker City Fire Department, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Bruin Volunteer Fire Department, and Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

