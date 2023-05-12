7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayPartly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
TonightA chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
SaturdayA slight chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
MondaySunny, with a high near 73.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 46.
TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 44.
WednesdaySunny, with a high near 64.
Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 40.
ThursdaySunny, with a high near 72.
