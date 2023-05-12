Clarion Man Allegedly Admits to Possessing Pills He Intended to Sell

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man charged with burglary is now facing drug charges after he reportedly admitted to police that he had pills in his vehicle that he intended to sell.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 24-year-old Zachary Dylan Shawgo, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, May 8:

– Manufacture, Delivery, Or Possession With Intent To Manufacture or Deliver, Misdemeanor

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville Troopers responded to a burglary call located on Laurel Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 2:14 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

Upon arrival, troopers met with the victim, who related that the actor was on his way back to the house he had broken into. The actor, Zachary Shawgo, arrived back on scene in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, the complaint states.

Shawgo was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was taken into custody for the burglary.

Prior to departing the scene, Shawgo’s Hyundai was locked, and the keys were retained. He was transported back to PSP Marienville barracks for processing. Upon arriving at the station, Shawgo informed police he had a bag of pills (Gabapentin) in the glove box of the Hyundai.

Shawgo stated that he was given the pills by a known individual who gave them to him and was told to sell them. Shawgo stated that he wanted to be honest and wanted to hand over the pills.

On April 21, a waiver of rights and consent to search form was provided to Shawgo to read in its entirety. Shawgo signed the waiver and was transported to his vehicle to obtain the pills. After the pills were seized, Shawgo was transported to District Court 18-3-02 for proper arraignment for the burglary.

Troopers then entered the pills into evidence. A total of 63 pills were recovered.

An arraignment is scheduled for Monday, June 5, at 9:45 a.m., in front of Judge Schill on the drug delivery charge.

RELATED ARTICLE:

Local Man Accused of Breaking into Farmington Township Residence Stealing Medical Marijuana

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.