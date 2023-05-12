Edna L. Ferringer, 94, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Titusville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on July 8, 1928, in Canal Township, to the late Vance and Pearl (Rummel) Beach.

On December 24, 1948, she married the love of her life, Raymond Ferringer.

The couple spent many wonderful years together before Raymond passed away in 1977.

Edna attend Raymilton School in her early years.

She was devoted to her family and enjoyed caring for them in many ways.

She loved spending time with them and especially enjoyed doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a woman of faith and previously attended Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church.

In her spare time, Edna enjoyed bird watching.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her son, Ed Ferringer and his wife, Teresa of Cooperstown; her grandchildren, Heather Freeman of Oil City, Tammy Switzer of Oil City and Amy Cure and her husband, Elliott of CO; and her nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edna is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brandy McKinney and her siblings, Vance Beach, Jr., Betty Parker, Albert Beach and Donald Beach.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA from Noon – 2pm.

A funeral service for Edna will be held immediately following the visitation at the funeral home at 2 pm with Retired Rev. Joseph P. Martin, Jr. officiating.

Edna will be laid to rest next to her husband in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Edna’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 and/or The Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Edna’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.