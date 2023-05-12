John L. Motzer, age 72, of Tionesta, PA, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his home in Tionesta.

He was born December 13, 1950 in Warren, PA, son of the late Herman P. and Annabelle (Lehman) Motzer.

John graduated from West Forest High School in 1968 and went on to earn a degree in Forestry at Penn State University.

He was the owner/operator of the Landmark Hotel in Tidioute, PA since 1981.

He also owned a lumber mill business in Tionesta.

Years ago, John along with his father and brother Dan owned the Farmers Feed and Supply Mill also of Tionesta.

He was a member and Past Master of Olive Temple Lodge #557 Free and Accepted Masons, the Valley of Oil City Lodge of Perfection, and the Valley of Coudersport Consistory.

He had fond memories of hiking with his sister Donna Faye and with a good friend Bill Ei.

They loved to hike the Grand Canyon.

His hobbies included woodworking and fishing.

He went on an annual fishing trip with his buddies to Canada.

He was a faithful Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Braves fan.

He really enjoyed his friends at his home on “Motzer Monday”.

Surviving is his sister, Donna Faye Brown of the state of Washington.

One nephew, Alex H. Motzer of Chambersburg, PA.

Two nieces, Susan A. Witherell and her husband Scott of Tionesta; Patty Schafer of Phoenix, AZ.

Several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel P. Motzer in 1987, and his sister-in-law, June (Kovalchik) Motzer.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 2-6 PM.

The Masons will offer a Masonic Funeral Service at 6 PM.

Private burial will be at Mt. Zion Lutheran Cemetery of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clarion/Forest Visiting Nurses Association, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.wimerfuneralhome.com/.

