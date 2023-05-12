Primary Preview: Six Commissioner Candidates Contend for Four Spots on the General Ballot

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – It’s an exciting field of candidates looking for a seat on the Clarion County Board of Commissioners heading into the primary election on March 16.

(Pictured above: Five of six candidates vying for three seats on the Clarion County Board of Commissioners answer audience questions at the political forum hosted by exploreClarion.com on April 27 at The Haskell House.)

Six candidates are vying for three available seats on the board of county commissioners – four Republicans and two Democrats.

The candidates are (in alphabetical order) Wayne R. Brosius (Rep); Daniel Carey (Dem); Brady Feicht (Rep); Ted Tharan (Rep); Braxton White (Dem); and Kirke Wise (Rep).

The Election Process

During the primary election, voters from each party are asked to vote for no more than two candidates. The two candidates who earn the most votes will move on to the general election in November.

In the general election, voters will be asked to vote for no more than two candidates. The three candidates who earn the most votes will win a seat on the board of county commissioners.

While it’s possible that an independent candidate could qualify for the general election, and it’s also possible a write-in candidate could win a spot on the commission in November, the most likely outcome is that three of the four candidates who make it through the primaries will be the next county commissioners. This system is designed to ensure that the minority party is always represented.

The Candidates

Wayne R. Brosius

Image courtesy Wayne R. Brosius.

Brosius is one of two incumbents seeking re-election.

According to a candidacy announcement released to the media in March, Brosius has served on dozens of committees and boards in his position including Clarion County Airport Authority, Drug/Alcohol Commission, Conservation District, Local Emergency Planning Commission, Prison Board, Community Action, Penn State Extension, and Transportation Advisory Committee.

In 2021, Brosius was the president of the Northwest County Commissioners Association, elected to the position by the organization of 49 county commissioners and executives across northwest Pa., covering 17 counties.

Brosius and his wife, Cheryl, have been married for 33 years and live in Shippenville. They have two children.

Daniel Carey

ExploreClarion.com could neither locate a candidacy announcement, image, nor a website/social media page for Mr. Carey.

Carey did not attend the Political Forum hosted by exploreClarion.com at The Haskell House on April 27, the only candidate to miss the event. Likewise, Carey missed The League of Women Voters of Clarion County on April 18 and the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry’s Legislative Breakfast on May 5.

Brady Feicht

Image courtesy Brady Feicht.

According to his campaign website, Feicht has two goals for Clarion County: the “Keep ’em Home Initiative,” and a VFD/EMS Personnel Property Tax Reduction.

The “Keep ’em Home Initiative” aims to work closely with guidance counselors of area schools and interested employers and business owners to create a database of CO-OP-eligible juniors and seniors, and seniors who want to go directly into the workforce. The idea is to help students find local jobs that may turn into long-term careers.

The VFD/EMS Personnel Property Tax Reduction aims to incentivize VFD and EMS personnel to stay in the county by offering a reduction of property taxes, as well as pay for equipment and training through grants.

Feicht says he is a proud lifelong Clarion County resident and currently serves as a School Board Director representing St. Petersburg Borough in the A-C Valley School District.

Ted Tharan

Image courtesy Ted Tharan.

Tharan is one of two incumbents seeking re-election.

According to a candidacy announcement released to exploreClarion.com in November, Tharan points to cutting taxes, “beefing up” the county’s maintenance staff, building new offices for the Probation and District Court 18-3-01, a new District Attorney’s office, renovations at the Human Services building and county courthouse, as well as a new state-of-the-art 9-1-1 center as accomplishments during his two terms as a county commissioner.

There is more that needs to be accomplished, Tharan emphasized. Greater access to broadband Internet, affordable daycare, assisting ambulance and fire companies to become more financially stable, and getting affordable housing in the county are his priorities, he explained.

Before winning the county commissioner’s seat, Tharan owned and operated Tharan Custom Contracting of Knox for 39 years. He emphasizes his small business experience and a desire to streamline government.

Braxton White

Image courtesy Braxton White.

According to his campaign website, White’s priorities are to reduce blighted properties through grants, fully-fund county services such as CYS, EMS, and the Sheriff’s Department, expand regional opportunities, empower local leaders and small business owners to grow their ideas, increase access to broadband and wireless services, and fiscal responsibility and low taxes through sensible investments in the community.

White is a veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He was honorable discharged in 2014. He has served on the Clarion Area School Board since 2017. he also served on the operating board for the Clarion County Career Center.

White and his wife, Stephanie, have been married for 12 years and have a son together.

Kirke Wise

Image courtesy Kirke Wise.

According to his campaign website, Wise’s priorities are to continue to pay off the county’s debt and build a surplus, inform constituents with “with succinct updates in video and writing,” actively seek new remedies for the first responder crisis, hold occasional county-wide town hall meetings, consider the taxpayers first in all things, promote new economic growth and entrepreneurship, promote and facilitate new opportunities in high technology, and promote the enhancement of entertainment, cultural, and artistic activities.

Wise has worked as an electronic technician throughout his 34-year career, holding a certificate in the field as well as being a licensed communications repair person by the FCC. He states he began teaching himself the craft by reading his father’s Popular Mechanics magazines at a young age.

Wise says he’s a lifelong resident of Clarion County, is a conservative Republican, and is a staunch advocate of the Second Amendment of the US Constitution.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.