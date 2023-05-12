SPONSORED: Amy Winger Announces Endorsements for Clarion County Register & Recorder Nomination
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Amy Winger, of Knox Borough and a Republican candidate for the Clarion County Register and Recorder, announces her endorsements and reminds voters of the upcoming primary election on May 16.
Winger is endorsed by Sal Mazzocchi of Mazzocchi Realty, as well as Venango County Register and Recorder Sue Hannon; Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers; Forest County Register and Recorder Mariah Tkach; and retired Forest County Register and Recorder Dawn Millin.
‘I am happy to endorse candidate Amy Winger for Clarion County Register & Recorder,” Mazzocchi stated. “In earlier days, Amy worked for me as our Chief Administrator, requiring considerable research in the Register and Recorder’s office. Now, working on her own as a title abstractor for more than two decades, Amy has gathered remarkable knowledge of the workings of the Register and Recorder’s office and is a proven self-starter.
“Amy is the one candidate most capable of carrying on the work ethic and expertise we’ve come to know, and I proudly recommend voting for Amy Winger for Register & Recorder.”
Winger is the only candidate endorsed by three currently serving and one retired Register and Recorder from surrounding counties.
Winger stated, “To be publicly endorsed by multiple Register and Recorder officers is a statement to my experience and reputation within the office for which I am running.
“My entire courthouse career has prepared me for this next step. I want to continue to serve the people of Clarion County in a new capacity and I will place community needs above those of my own.“
For more information, please visit the Facebook page ‘VOTE AMY WINGER’ or email [email protected]
“I am overwhelmed and appreciative of all the support I have received during my campaign,” Winger continued. “I cannot thank everyone enough for their support.”
Winger is #3 (as determined by random draw) on the Republican ballot, and is also a write-in candidate on the Democratic ballot.
