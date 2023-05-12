Kelvin Wolfe Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month for April
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Kelvin Wolfe has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month for April!
Kelvin, of St. Marys, is a senior at Jeff Tech High School, as well as a welder at Gasbarre Products, Inc. in St. Marys through Jeff Tech’s Co-Op Program. At Gasbarre, his job is welding together the steel frames for furnaces.
At Jeff Tech, Kelvin’s area of focus is welding. He emphasized he enjoys the challenge of trying to figure out blueprints, and there is something new to learn every day and you can make almost anything. Kelvin also received a tour of BROOKVILLE with the welding department with Jeff Tech. He thought the most interesting part of BROOKVILLE is the mining department.
While at school, Kelvin is involved in the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), St. Marys’ Trap Team, and Eagle Scouts.
During school, some of the cool projects Kelvin built was a table for Skill USA. He has also worked for Dinsmore Welding & Fabrication, making furnaces.
His favorite class to help prepare him the most for his future is Business Math, where they teach students how to handle/manage money and do their taxes.
When Kelvin isn’t working-or at school, he loves to hunt, fish, and work on a dairy farm. He mainly likes to hunt whitetail deer.
His favorite memory since being in school is shooting trap for the St. Marys’ Trap Team.
After high school, Kelvin accepted a full-time position at Gasbarre Products, Inc. as a welder.
