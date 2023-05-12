Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Great Motorcycle Rides

Bikers know that a good trip is more about the journey than the destination.

The ride to get there is just part of the thrill, part of the freedom that’s made the American motorcycle culture what it is today.

It was that kind of thinking that inspired us to create our Biker’s Ride Guide. This guide was created for bikers, by bikers and highlights four different routes that will take your rides to an entirely new level.

Clarion’s Countryside takes you through unique towns, past a Wild & Scenic river, and through densely forested areas. Fantastic Forests offers up natural beauty from both Cook Forest State Park and the Allegheny National Forest. The Groundhog Loop includes stops at the “Weather Capital of the World”, Punxsutawney, as well as one of the most unique Harley Shops in the world in DuBois. Finally, Elk Country doesn’t just offer the chance to see one of nature’s most majestic animals in its natural habitat, but also a mountainous landscape full of twists and turns.

For motorcycle enthusiasts, there are so many roads in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region to drive and explore that the hardest part is deciding which routes they should take. Our Biker’s Ride Guide has four highlighted drives that were put together by bikers for bikers to enjoy. These routes will take riders through some of the most spectacular scenery in Pennsylvania. Along the way, you’ll have many opportunities to enjoy stunning vistas and interesting stops.

Wykoff Run Road in the Quehanna Wild Area is a road built for motorcycle riding and is considered one of the top rides in the state. It features amazing sweeps and turns following a clear cold mountain stream with pull-offs for streamside viewing of several beautiful waterfalls.

The rides in this guide are just suggested routes. We recommend that bikers use this guide as a starting point to explore the Great Outdoors region. Visitors should feel free to make changes and take side trips as they choose. Bikers should be sure to start each ride with a full tank of gas because there are some stretches where gas stations are few and far between and cellular services can be spotty. Download or request a free Biker’s Ride Guide online at VisitPAGO.com/free-information.

