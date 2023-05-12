UFP Industries to Participate in Career Fair on May 20
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. — Attention Job Seekers! UFP Parker, LLC is excited to be part of the Seven Mountains Media Career Fair on May 20.
Looking for an amazing career opportunity? Look no further! UFP Parker, LLC, a renowned company in the wood manufacturing industry, is delighted to announce our participation in the upcoming Career Fair hosted by Seven Mountains Media.
This event is your gateway to connecting with our esteemed organization and exploring a wide range of exciting career prospects.
The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at the Cranberry Mall, located at 6945 Route 322 in Cranberry, Venango County.
At UFP Parker, LLC, we believe in fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment that promotes growth, collaboration, and personal development. We are on the lookout for talented individuals who share our passion for excellence and are eager to make a positive impact.
Why should you attend the Seven Mountains Media Career Fair with UFP Parker, LLC? Here’s why:
- Explore Exciting Opportunities in Parker: Discover the career opportunities available at our Parker facility. We are currently seeking Industrial Assemblers and individuals for both Day and Afternoon Shift General Labor positions. Whether you’re an experienced professional or just starting your career journey, we have options that cater to various skill sets and experience levels.
- Explore Opportunities in Shippenville: Interested in working at our Shippenville facility? We have openings for Truss Assemblers and Saw Operators. These positions provide an excellent chance for growth and advancement within the company.
- Full-Time and Part-Time Summer Seasonal Positions: We are also offering full-time and part-time seasonal positions at both our Parker and Shippenville facilities. These roles come with flexible scheduling options, allowing you to balance work with other commitments.
Make the most of this opportunity to showcase your skills, qualifications, and enthusiasm to our recruitment team. Don’t forget to bring copies of your resume and any other relevant documents and be prepared to engage in meaningful conversations that highlight your strengths and experience.
Join us at the Cranberry Mall on May 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and take the first step toward an exciting career with UFP Parker, LLC. We can’t wait to meet talented individuals like you who are ready to embark on a rewarding professional journey.
For more information about UFP Parker, LLC and our career opportunities, visit our website at www.UFPI.com/careers.
Stay updated on the latest news and developments by following us on Facebook at UFP Parker, LLC.
Don’t miss out on this incredible chance to connect with UFP Parker, LLC! We look forward to meeting you at the Seven Mountains Media Career Fair!
