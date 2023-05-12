Teen Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel, Slams into Utility Pole, Rolls Over on Route 36

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole off State Route 36 on Wednesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:07 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, on State Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 18-year-old Logan A. Brown, of Sigel, fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of his 2005 Toyota Corolla, which veered off the western side of Route 36.

The vehicle struck an embankment before colliding with a utility pole head-on and rolling onto its roof.

Brown was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Police were assisted on scene by East Main Towing and Sigel Fire Company.

According to police, Brown was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.