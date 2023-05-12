Two-Vehicle Collision Slows Traffic on Route 66

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on State Route 66 on Thursday evening.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 6:49 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, for a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of State Route 66 and Forest Drive in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion-based State Police, and Limestone Township Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 8:40 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

