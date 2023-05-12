Two-Vehicle Crash Stymies Traffic on Main Street in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Traffic was blocked on Main Street in Clarion Borough on Thursday night as a result of a two-vehicle accident.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a two-vehicle crash on Main Street, near North Seventh Avenue, in Clarion Borough was reported at 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 were dispatched to the scene.

The 9-1-1 representative declined to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 8:20 p.m.

