Two-Vehicle Crash Stymies Traffic on Main Street in Clarion Borough

Friday, May 12, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CCB9F2BC-128E-46E2-AE88-488607D56DA2CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Traffic was blocked on Main Street in Clarion Borough on Thursday night as a result of a two-vehicle accident.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a two-vehicle crash on Main Street, near North Seventh Avenue, in Clarion Borough was reported at 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 were dispatched to the scene.

The 9-1-1 representative declined to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 8:20 p.m.

