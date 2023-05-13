 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, May 13, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A slight chance of showers between 8am and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night- Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


