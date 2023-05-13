7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A slight chance of showers between 8am and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night- Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
