Clarion County Wall of Honor Recognizes Local Military Veterans

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Wall of Honor, a salute to Clarion County’s military veterans, recently opened for public viewing at the county administration building at 330 Main Street in Clarion.

(Pictured above: The Clarion County’s “Wall of Honor” includes photographs of Clarion County military service veterans. The display is in the lobby of the county administrative building at 330 Main Street, Clarion.)

Additional photographs are still welcome.

The display centers around a seven-photograph collection of World War I veterans and Knox-area resident James L. Amsler and his six sons, who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

Surrounding the Amsler collection are 10 other photographs of Clarion County military service veterans.

Clarion County Chief Clerk Mindy Frampton and Administrative Assistant Shelly Parkes designed the display.

Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley approved the creation of the Wall of Honor earlier this year, citing the importance of recognizing the service and sacrifice of the county’s military service veterans.

“Tom Amsler (one of James L. Amsler’s sons) approached me at an American Legion meeting in Knox and said he had photos of his dad and his five brothers and himself, all in uniform,” explained Tharan. “He asked if there was a place in the courthouse they could be displayed and that planted the idea in my mind for a Wall of Honor that could include all of our veterans.”

Tharan said he brought the idea to Brosius and Heasley who were quickly on board with the plan.

“It’s only fitting that we do it,” said Tharan as he reviewed the new display. “Without their service, we have no government of the people. We’d have nothing. That puts it into perspective. Without our veterans, life, and freedom as we know it wouldn’t exist.”

Brosius agreed.

“The Wall of Honor is a great way to recognize Clarion County heroes,” said Brosius. “I appreciate those family members who have submitted photos and would ask others to pay tribute to those they know who have served by contacting us. I’d also like to thank the county’s Veterans Affairs office, namely Rodney Sherman and Judy Zerbe, for leading this effort to honor our veterans and Mindy and Shelly for their design.”

Heasley added, “I agree, it looks great.”

As Brosius noted, photos are the Wall of Honor are still being accepted.

The photos of the veterans to be included in the county’s Wall of Honor must be printed at 5-inch by 7-inch size, framed, and dropped off at the Clarion County Veterans Affairs office at 330 Main Street, Clarion between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A form including the name of the veteran, hometown, the veteran’s dates of service, and the branch of the military in which they served must be provided, along with a telephone number to contact if more information is needed. Forms are available at the veteran’s affairs office or the Clarion County website.

The photos and frames become the property of Clarion County and WILL NOT be returned. Display of the pictures is at the discretion of the board of commissioners. Photos may be rotated from building to building and/or placed in storage from time to time-based on space availability.

The Clarion County Office of Veterans Affairs can be reached at 814-226-4000, extension 2601.

