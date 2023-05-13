Jefferson County Man Accused of Shooting, Killing Cat with Blow Dart Gun

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of shooting and killing a cat with a blow dart gun in Punxsutawney Borough.

According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Leroy E. Hazlett, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Wednesday, May 10.

According to a criminal complaint, police received a call from Jefferson County Control for a dead animal on Elk Street in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, around 9:16 p.m. on Friday, May 5. The caller stated they found their cat shot and killed by a blowgun dart.

The caller stated they believed it was the neighbor. The cat was found dead with an orange blow gun dart in its neck, the complaint states.

Police arrived on scene at 9:28 p.m., and spoke with three individuals outside the home. A known male stated the neighbor, Leroy Hazlett, killed his cat. The victim said he knew Hazlett did it because he confronted him about doing it. When the victim asked Hazlett, he admitted to shooting a blow dart at the cat to scare it, the complaint indicates.

The victim said he was confused because he didn’t think a blow dart would scare an animal as it doesn’t make sound, the complaint notes.

Police photographed the dead animal, which was located in the victim’s driveway. The cat was in rigor mortis and also had an orange blow dart stuck in its neck, the complaint states.

A known female was also interviewed. She told police her cat “Trunks” went missing two days ago. She said the cat was found tonight (May 5), at 8:15 p.m. The female said her other neighbor came over with his girlfriend to inform her that they found her cat “trunks” in their driveway. The three of them returned to retrieve her cat, and the female said that is when she first saw the orange blow dart in the cat’s neck, the complaint indicates.

The female told police she went to tell her husband, so they could confront the suspected neighbor, Leroy Hazlett. She said they all went over to Hazlett’s residence and Hazlett came outside. She said her husband asked him “Did you shoot my cat with a dart?” and Hazlett replied “Yes, I was trying to scare him off, he was trying to kill my birds,” the complaint notes.

She said that’s when they walked away and contacted the police.

Another known female was also at the residence when police arrived. She told officers that Hazlett was known for killing animals in the area. She stated he also shoots squirrels with those same darts, the complaint states.

She said Hazlett has admitted to her in the past to shooting the squirrels. The female said she had also found about a half dozen of the darts on her property. She said she was also there when Hazlett admitted to shooting the cat, the complaint indicates.

Police then walked over to interview Hazlett, who stated that there was an orange/white oat that was always outside at his property. He said the cat would urinate and defecate by and under his porch and it would get into his trash bags when he set them out to be picked up. Hazlett told police he saw the cat on his property and he wanted to scare it away. He then said he used his blow dart gun and shot a dart at the cat so it would run away, the complaint notes.

An officer asked him what color darts does he normally uses. Hazlett said, “it was me, I’m not denying I shot at the cat.” Hazlett then stated, “never in a million years did I think I would hit the thing,” the complaint states.

Hazlett said his intention was to scare the cat because it was constantly on his property. He stated there was a lot of nuisance animals in the area and that there are especially a lot of stray cats in the area, the complaint indicates.

Officers informed Hazlett he cannot kill other people’s animals just because they are on his property. An officer also told him he cannot kill squirrels either because they are considered a game animal, the complaint notes.

Hazlett did not say anything to confirm or deny that he killed any squirrels, the complaint states.

Hazlett faces the following charges:

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing SBI or Death, Felony 3

Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2

Discharge Of Firearms, Weapons or Projectiles, Summary

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

