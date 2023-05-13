Adam Johnson Promoted to Vice President of Workforce Development at NPRC
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announces the promotion of Adam Johnson to the role of Vice President of Workforce Development.
Johnson has a proven history working both in private and public sectors in a collection of roles over his career.
“Adam has shown amazing leadership skills, has built a great team, and has found many opportunities to help serve our communities,” notes NPRC President Susie Snelick. “He had been the Director of Workforce Development for less than a year, but he helped form amazing partnerships, empowered his team to continue the great work they are doing, and built additional pathways for businesses and students to succeed. I look forward to him joining the President’s Council and to be a leader for our organization.”
A native of Emporium, Johnson has an extensive educational background in public safety from over 25 years working in the field and through his studies. He holds associate degrees in security management; criminal justice; and fire science, a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University, and a master’s degree in emergency services management from Columbia Southern University.
From serving in various public safety roles after high school, he knew that earning degrees related to this field would prepare and lead him to a career he was passionate about.
Johnson previously served in roles as an emergency medical technician for the Cameron County Ambulance Service; a Deputy Sheriff for the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office; a Public Safety Specialist and Project Manager for Agosti Fire and Safety Services, Inc.; a Senior Consultant for National Forensic Consultants, Inc.; and as the Director of Emergency Services for the County of Cameron.
Johnson also formerly operated his own insurance firm for nearly 10 years in Emporium, an endeavor that helped him develop his skills in business and sales.
His volunteer experience has also been extensive over the years and continues today as a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1720 Technical Committee, an Advisory Board Member for Essential Emergency Services Training Program, and the Assistant Fire Chief for the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department after previously serving as Fire Chief for five years.
His career at NPRC started in a part-time capacity in August 2021 as the Public Safety Program Coordinator. After less than a year in this role, he became the full-time Director of Workforce Development, beginning in June 2022.
“I had never previously worked in higher education or workforce development, but I thought when they were looking for a director that I could do everything they were asking for. There have been some challenges, but I am proud to have an outstanding team, look forward to building more great programs, and am ready to help grow NPRC.”
In the future, Johnson noted that he’s excited to help individuals earn their industry recognized credentials, find ways to better assist regional high schools with post-graduation pathways, broaden the current offerings, and establish additional partnerships to help the institution and the communities we serve.
“It’s exciting to have an even larger impact on the direction of Workforce Development,” he said. “We continue to make it our priority to build a workforce regionally that is economically able, mobile, and resilient. NPRC is an institution that wants to support people’s ability to get to work, offer students a chance to develop skills to advance their life and careers, and to be resilient if they need to make changes in their working career.”
When Johnson is not volunteering or working at NPRC, he enjoys spending time with his family, hiking, and traveling. But most of all, he enjoys serving others and making a difference in his local community.
“As a non-traditional student myself, I understand the importance of alternative and accessible educational opportunities for individual development. NPRC is unique in its ability to bring these opportunities into local communities while supporting economic growth and resiliency. I am thankful to be part of a team of dedicated professionals and honored to lead through service to that team.”
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. NPRC is an open-admission, two-year institution of higher education. The college’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania.
NPRC brings affordable education to a nine-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango, and Warren). With flexible scheduling options at numerous instructional locations, attending Northern Pennsylvania Regional is an excellent option for individuals interested in furthering their education close to home.
With a growing team of high-quality industry-leading instructors directing our classrooms, students are empowered by a welcoming community to change their lives and brighten their futures.
NPRC is actively pursuing accreditation.
For more information, visit https://regionalcollegepa.org.
