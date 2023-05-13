 

Knox Raceway to Showcase Wing Sprints on Sunday

Saturday, May 13, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at May 12 13-39-30KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Come on out for AST 410 Wing Sprints Race 270 Micro Sprints 358 Modifieds at the Knox Raceway on Sunday, May 14!

The race will start at 5:00 p.m.

The ticket price is $15.00 for general admission and a $30.00 pit fee.

To buy tickets, click here.

Upcoming Events

Friday, July 14 – MUSIC NIGHT – 5:00 p.m. – Music Starts 7:30 p.m.
Montgomery Gentry – Eddie Montgomery
Gary Burke III and Perfect Timing Music Night
General Admission $40.00

Saturday, July 15 – MUSIC NIGHT – 5:00 p.m. – Music Starts 7:30 p.m.
David Lee Murphy – Dust your Bottle Off Night
Gary Burke III and Kaleb Beichner
General Admission $40.00
Presented by Rustler Sales & Service

Sunday, August 13 – 5:00 p.m.
410 Winged Sprints, 270 Micro Sprints, Rush Wingless Sprints, 4Cyl Mini Stocks
General Admission $15.00 • Pit Fee $30.00
Presented by Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants

Saturday, September 16 – 4:00 p.m.
FAST 410 Winged Sprints, 270 Micro Sprints, 4Cyl Mini Stocks
SCDRA Rules $2,000 to Win
General Admission $15.00 • Pit Fee $30.00
Presented by Krill Recycling

Saturday, September 30 – 5:00 p.m.
Fall Fury II – GSP Demolition Derby
General Admission $15.00 • Pit Fee $25.00

All shows are BYOB. Concessions will sell food and drinks. Glass and tents are not allowed.

The Knox Raceway is located at 171 Speedway Drive, Knox, Pa.

knox raceway


