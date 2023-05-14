Clarion County Photo of the Day

Automotive Technology student Joshua Bell, of Keystone High School, was awarded a $1,000.00 scholarship by Mr. Scott Early from Universal Technical Institute. Josh earned this award for achieving third place in the Automotive Technology competition at District X – SkillsUSA. Photo courtesy Clarion County Career Center.

