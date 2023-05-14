7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 37.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
