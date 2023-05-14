 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, May 14, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
