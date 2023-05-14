 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Trifle

Sunday, May 14, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

What could be better than bananas, cookies, and Kahlua?

Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) of cream cheese, softened, divided
2 cans (14 ounces each) of sweetened condensed milk, divided

1-1/2 cups Kahlua (coffee liqueur), chilled
2-1/2 cups cold 2% milk, divided
2 packages (3.9 ounces each) of instant chocolate pudding mix
3 cartons (8 ounces each) of frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided
9 whole chocolate graham crackers, coarsely crushed
2 packages (3.4 ounces each) of instant banana cream pudding mix
1-1/2 cups coarsely crushed vanilla wafers (about 45 wafers)
5 medium bananas, sliced
Additional wafers, crushed chocolate graham crackers, and sliced bananas

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat 1 package of cream cheese and 1 can of condensed milk until blended. Beat in Kahlua, 1/2 cup milk, and chocolate pudding mixes until thickened, about 2 minutes. Fold in 1 carton of whipped topping, then chocolate graham crackers.

-In another large bowl, beat the remaining cream cheese and condensed milk until blended. Beat in the remaining 2 cups of milk and the banana pudding mixes until thickened, about 2 minutes. Fold in 1 carton of whipped topping, vanilla wafers, and bananas.

-Spread chocolate pudding mixture in the bottom of a 6- or 7-qt. trifle bowl or glass bowl. Layer with 1-1/2 cups whipped topping and banana pudding mixture; top with remaining 1-1/2 cups whipped topping. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

-Garnish with additional wafers, crushed chocolate graham crackers, and sliced bananas before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.