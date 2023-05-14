Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Trifle

What could be better than bananas, cookies, and Kahlua?

Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) of cream cheese, softened, divided

2 cans (14 ounces each) of sweetened condensed milk, divided



1-1/2 cups Kahlua (coffee liqueur), chilled2-1/2 cups cold 2% milk, divided2 packages (3.9 ounces each) of instant chocolate pudding mix3 cartons (8 ounces each) of frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided9 whole chocolate graham crackers, coarsely crushed2 packages (3.4 ounces each) of instant banana cream pudding mix1-1/2 cups coarsely crushed vanilla wafers (about 45 wafers)5 medium bananas, slicedAdditional wafers, crushed chocolate graham crackers, and sliced bananas

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat 1 package of cream cheese and 1 can of condensed milk until blended. Beat in Kahlua, 1/2 cup milk, and chocolate pudding mixes until thickened, about 2 minutes. Fold in 1 carton of whipped topping, then chocolate graham crackers.

-In another large bowl, beat the remaining cream cheese and condensed milk until blended. Beat in the remaining 2 cups of milk and the banana pudding mixes until thickened, about 2 minutes. Fold in 1 carton of whipped topping, vanilla wafers, and bananas.

-Spread chocolate pudding mixture in the bottom of a 6- or 7-qt. trifle bowl or glass bowl. Layer with 1-1/2 cups whipped topping and banana pudding mixture; top with remaining 1-1/2 cups whipped topping. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

-Garnish with additional wafers, crushed chocolate graham crackers, and sliced bananas before serving.

