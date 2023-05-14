Featured Local Job: Maintenance Employee

Rimersburg Borough is accepting applications for a full time, hourly Maintenance Employee with benefits.

General laborer/equipment operator.

Hourly wage based on experience.

Applications available at:

Rimersburg Borough Building

27 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248

Mail to or drop off at Rimersburg Borough Office, 27 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Envelopes must be marked APPLICATION.

Rimersburg Borough is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



