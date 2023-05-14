Meet the Seven Candidates for Keystone School Board

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – As municipalities look forward to the upcoming municipal primary elections on Tuesday, May 16, here’s a preview of what lies ahead for the Keystone School Board.

A total of five seats are up for grabs on the Keystone School Board which is made up of three regions.

Region I covers Knox and Salem; Region II includes Beaver, Callensburg, and Licking; and Region III is Ashland, Elk, and Shippenville areas.

The primary election will determine which candidates will represent their respective political parties in the general election.

Only registered voters who are affiliated with a political party will be eligible to vote in their party’s primary election. The deadline for unaffiliated voters to register with a political party was May 1.

(Note: The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.)

Region I

In Region I, Keystone School Board members experiencing expiring terms are Dustin Swartfager and Dwayne VanTassel.

Swartfager will enter a three-man race with and Jason McMillen and Rodney Sherman.

VanTassel will not seek re-election.

Jason McMillen

McMillen, a lifelong resident of the Keystone School District, is a parent of two children currently attending Keystone. He says he is eager to use his experience and knowledge to improve and move the district forward.

“The thing that excites me most about this opportunity is being able to bring my background from a manufacturing job to help develop and grow our children,” McMillen said. “Clarion County is full of manufacturing jobs, and it’s time for our school district to help develop the children that can be the future of this county.”

McMillen currently serves as the General Manager at Champion Modular in Strattanville where he “oversees 200 employees and manages a multi-million-dollar budget.”

His career path began as a Drafter, Sales Representative, Sales Manager, and eventually led to his current position.

McMillen points out that he did not follow a traditional secondary education path and instead attended Triangle Tech in DuBois after graduating from Keystone High School. He says “he brings a strong focus on occupational skills that will qualify students for employment in trade and technical occupations.”

Rodney Sherman

Sherman worked for The Clarion News for 29 years before he was appointed to fill the vacant position of Clarion County Deputy Director of Veterans Affairs. During this venture, he plans to lean on his background as a newspaper reporter and editor.

“I have attended hundreds of school meetings spread out over all of Clarion County,” Sherman said. “I saw more than a dozen district superintendents working with dozens more school board members handling every kind of challenge a school district might face.”

As a board member, Sherman pledges to “always” advocate on behalf of the school district.

“That includes advocating for the funding we need to provide our students with the opportunities they deserve,” he said. “That also includes serving as a steward of taxpayer money (local, state, and federal) by serving as a watchdog for the people I represent.

“I believe we need to trust and support the teachers we hire to teach while the board makes sure the teachers and students have a safe, modern, and well-equipped setting…We don’t need to, and shouldn’t be, picking sides and dividing our community.”

Dustin Swartfager

Swartfager is the son of long-time board member Kenneth Swartfager. He has served as the main contact between the maintenance department at the Keystone School District and the school board.

He recently led an estimated $3.5 million renovation project that consists of new windows and a new ventilation system to be installed in the elementary school.

Region II

In Region II, James Beary and Kenneth Swartfager will both seek re-election for their expiring terms. Eric Weiser joins the race.

James Beary

Beary will seek his second term after being elected to the board in 2019.

He has served on the Joint Operating Committee of the Clarion County Career Center.

Kenneth Swartfager

Swartfager has spent multiple terms on the board.

Among other responsibilities, he has been one of the main representatives between the board and Riverview Intermediate Unit #6.

He is also the owner of Swartfager Welding, Inc., which has been in business in Knox since 1980.

Eric Weiser

Weiser is a graduate of North Clarion High School and holds a degree in Business Management from Clarion University where he also played on the baseball team. He is currently the Quality Control Manager at Swartfager Welding, in Knox, and has prior experience in construction and fiber optic telecommunications.

Weiser says he is “a strong advocate for technical training and believes that it is essential in the current work environment.”

He stated, “While I believe that college is a valuable experience, I also know it’s not for everyone. There is a tremendous need for technical training in the current work environment.”

Region III

In Region III, Vice President Gregory Barrett’s term will expire, and he will not seek reelection. The lone candidate will be Abigail Simcheck.

Abigail Simcheck

Simcheck is currently a Student Assistance Program Liaison for Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission serving Clarion County Schools.

A graduate from Keystone High School, Simcheck served in the United States Air Force at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota.

Upon moving back to her hometown, Simcheck worked for Venango County as a Mental Health and Drug & Alcohol Student Assistance Program Liaison and then as a Senior Program Specialist for addiction serving the schools and community.

“I am extremely passionate about bringing a new, forward-thinking, and common-sense approach to Keystone School District,” Simcheck noted.

“Students and families have many daily obstacles, and I will strive to unite our families, school, and community to build resiliency and remove barriers to student learning. As a member of the school board, I will devote my time to listening and acting in the best interest of those involved.”

An area of expertise Simcheck will contribute to the school community is her background. She exhibits an extensive background in education, mental health, and drug & alcohol treatment programs.

“Now more than ever, students and families need support from the school and community to fight stigma surrounding mental health and substance use,” she said. “After the emotional and physical needs of students and families are met, education can once again become a priority, allowing students to achieve lifelong success.”

All Keystone School Board candidates are cross-filed as Democrat and Republican.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.