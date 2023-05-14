Police: Charges Filed Against Rimersburg Man in Dollar General Theft Case

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Charges have been filed against a Rimersburg man regarding the alleged theft that occurred earlier this month at The Dollar General store located on State Route 68 in Madison Township.

Court Records show that on Thursday, May 11, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Donald Ray Marquis, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, the crime occurred on May 1 around 4:50 p.m. as Donald Ray Marquis exited The Dollar General store located on State Route 68, in Madison Township, Clarion County, without paying for two lighters worth $10.00.

Video surveillance shows that at approximately 4:39 p.m., Marquis took a package containing two torch lighters off the shelf and carried it down to the other end of the aisle, the complaint states.

Around 4:45 p.m., Marquis put the package on a shelf behind other merchandise. He then checked out with two other items and left. It was noted that Marquis did not purchase the two lighters he possessed while in the store, the complaint continues.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., an employee at The Dollar General found the above-mentioned package, opened and empty. The employee identified the man as Donald Marquis, according to the complaint.

According to police, upon interviewing Marquis at approximately 7:25 p.m., he admitted to being at The Dollar Store and exiting the store without paying for the two lighters, the complaint notes.

According to court records, a preliminary arraignment is set for Thursday, May 25, at 11:30 a.m. on the following charge in front of Judge Miller:

Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 2

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.