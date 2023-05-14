All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ken Lipp
Ken Lipp served our country in the United States Coast Guard.
Name: Kenneth L. Lipp
Born: October 18, 1938
Died: September 19, 2018
Hometown: Tionesta, Pa.
Branch: United States Coast Guard
Ken Lipp served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1958 to 1960, being stationed in Erie.
