Deer Creek Winery to Host Live Music on Sunday Afternoon by Scott Erickson
Sunday, May 14, 2023 @ 12:05 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Scott Erickson will be performing live music on Sunday afternoon at Deer Creek Winery!
Scott Erickson will be entertaining from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.
Enjoy your lunch with a glass of Deer Creek wine or a wine slushy while listening to a local favorite.
A cafe menu is available.
Deer Creek’s Gift Shop
Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their wide selection of vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
