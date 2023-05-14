SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Turkey or Ham Dinner on Mother’s Day, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering turkey or baked ham dinner as their special on Mother’s Day!
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:
Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14: Turkey or Baked Ham Dinner – Mothers Receive a Free Piece of Cake for Dessert
Tuesday, May 16: Stuffed Peppers or Liver and Onions
Wednesday, May 17: Stir Fry, 4 Pc Chicken Dinner or Fish Sandwich
Thursday, May 18: Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, May 19: Baked or Deep Fried Fish Shrimp or Ribeye
Saturday, May 20: Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $7.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
AND – Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
HOURS:
Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
