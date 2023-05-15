Ann L. Aiken, 76, of Emlenton passed away May 12, 2023 at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

Ann was born January 16, 1947 in Franklin and was the daughter of Cecil Fasenmyer.

Ann graduated from North Clarion High School in 1964.

After graduation Ann married Robert Aiken on May 15, 1965 at the St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Together the couple had 3 daughters Tammy, Robin and Patty.

Ann was a devoted housewife and mother and treasured her family.

She was always up for a day of shopping with her family, playing games and doing crafts.

Ann was very artistic.

She loved to draw and has drawings of each of her children.

She also loved to do cross stich projects as well.

She cherished her grandchildren and always looked forward to the time they spent together.

Ann had a giving heart and looked forward to Christmas time to provide children with items needed off the giving tree in Clintonville every year.

Loved ones to cherish her memory is her husband Robert “Bob” of 58 years, her daughters Tammy Roberts and husband Robert, Robin Hoffman and her husband Joe and Patty Thompson and her husband Dale.

Ann was also blessed with 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Ann’s brothers Charlie (Bonnie) Hendershot, James (Bev) Fasenmyer, Mike (Marie) Fasenmyer, Walter (Patti) Fasenmyer also survive along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Ann is preceded in death by her mother Cecil, her step father Jacob Fasenmyer, and her brother Jacob “Pete” Fasenmyer.

Ann’s family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville Pa on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from noon till 4:00 p.m.

After the visitation at the funeral home, at 4:30 the family will host a celebration of life at Bob and Ann’s home 135 Coltsfoot Road Emlenton PA 16373.

The family suggest in lieu of flowers memorial donations made to breast cancer research.

Friends and family can leave online condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

