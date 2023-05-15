BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire at Allegheny Log Homes in Ashland Township

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Fire crews responded to a structure fire at Allegheny Log Homes in Ashland Township this morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, firefighters were dispatched at 10:35 a.m. for a structure fire at 4298 Route 322, Ashland Township.

According to Knox Volunteer Fire Company Chief Matthew Yeager, it was determined that the exhaust from an air compressor that was in contact with a floor joist was the cause of the blaze.

The scene was cleared by first responders at 1:01 p.m. according to Clarion County 9-1-1.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Knox Ambulance responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

