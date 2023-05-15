BREAKING NEWS: One Airlifted by STAT MedEvac After Two-Vehicle Crash on Boundary Street

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – One person was airlifted following a two-vehicle collision in Clarion Borough on Monday morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, for a two-vehicle crash in front of the Clarion Area Elementary School on Boundary Street.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 were dispatched to the scene.

STAT MedEvac later responded to the scene and transported one individual, the dispatcher said.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 9:35 a.m.

Additional details are expected to be released soon.

