 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: One Airlifted by STAT MedEvac After Two-Vehicle Crash on Boundary Street

Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 10:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

0197E1B1-9062-456C-9321-10275321021A (1)CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – One person was airlifted following a two-vehicle collision in Clarion Borough on Monday morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, for a two-vehicle crash in front of the Clarion Area Elementary School on Boundary Street.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 were dispatched to the scene.

STAT MedEvac later responded to the scene and transported one individual, the dispatcher said.

BC79AE9A-D3DF-45E1-8904-8E3CB0353F7F

No other injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 9:35 a.m.

Additional details are expected to be released soon.

CF4D8C2F-6CA4-4362-A7F3-356920C89517


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.