Cecil Lowell Cox, 79, of Corsica, PA, passed away during the morning hours of Monday, May 8, 2023, while at his home.

He was born on September 3, 1943, to the late William Clarence and Ellen Louise (Pierce) Cox in Corsica.

Cecil graduated from Clarion Limestone High School, he went on to work as manager of the student union for Clarion University, for C&K Coal Company, and he owned and operated Corsica Gun Shop from 1988 to 1990.

Cecil married the love of his life, Carol Ann Seelye on July 2, 1988, in Corsica.

He attended the Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica.

Cecil was a simple man who enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, and spending time with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Cecil is survived by four stepdaughters; Laura L. Bent; Michelle M. Shetler; Karen L. Tyler; Leah J. Schneider – Stewart; thirteen grandchildren; James Bent; Luke Bent; Julia Bent; Kristen Petrosky; Joseph Aveni; Franklin Aveni; Emily Aveni; Fredrick McGarry; Rachel Campbell; Phillip Sneed; Curtis Sneed; Kesiah Stewart; Amelia Stewart; and eight great grandchildren; Micah Johnson; Joshua Johnson; Walter Petrosky; Max Aveni; Sydney Aveni; Cooper Aveni; Walker Aveni; and Lillian Campbell.

Memorial services to honor Cecil will be held at a later date and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, 201 Main Street, Corsica, PA 15829 or to the American Heart Association by visiting heart.org/donate.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

