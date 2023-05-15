 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jalapeno Pepper Jelly

Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Serve on a burger or with crackers and cream cheese!

Ingredients

5 cups sugar
2 medium tart apples, peeled and coarsely chopped

1-1/2 cups cider vinegar
3/4 cup finely chopped green pepper
8 to 10 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped
1/4 cup water
6 to 8 drops green food coloring
2 pouches (3 ounces each) liquid fruit pectin
Cream cheese and assorted crackers

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine sugar, apples, vinegar, green pepper, jalapenos and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Strain mixture and return to pan. Stir in food coloring. Bring to a full rolling boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Stir in pectin. Continue to boil 1 minute, stirring constantly.

-Remove from heat; skim off foam. Ladle hot mixture into five hot half-pint jars, leaving 1/4-in. headspace. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight.

-Place jars into canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 10 minutes. Remove jars and cool. Serve with cream cheese on crackers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


