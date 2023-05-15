Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jalapeno Pepper Jelly

Serve on a burger or with crackers and cream cheese!

Ingredients

5 cups sugar

2 medium tart apples, peeled and coarsely chopped



1-1/2 cups cider vinegar3/4 cup finely chopped green pepper8 to 10 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped1/4 cup water6 to 8 drops green food coloring2 pouches (3 ounces each) liquid fruit pectinCream cheese and assorted crackers

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine sugar, apples, vinegar, green pepper, jalapenos and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Strain mixture and return to pan. Stir in food coloring. Bring to a full rolling boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Stir in pectin. Continue to boil 1 minute, stirring constantly.

-Remove from heat; skim off foam. Ladle hot mixture into five hot half-pint jars, leaving 1/4-in. headspace. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight.

-Place jars into canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 10 minutes. Remove jars and cool. Serve with cream cheese on crackers.

