Clarion Primary Primer: Your Guide to Tuesday’s Election
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Here’s a look at who will be running in the upcoming municipal primary elections in Clarion County on Tuesday, May 16.
The primary election will determine which candidates will represent their respective political parties in the general election for various local offices.
Only registered voters who are affiliated with a political party will be eligible to vote in their party’s primary election. The deadline for unaffiliated voters to register with a political party was May 1.
Odd-year elections like this one usually see lower turnout compared to midterm and presidential elections; around 20% of registered voters cast ballots in odd-year primaries versus 30%-plus in even ones.
WHERE DO I GO TO VOTE?
Department of State Polling Place Search Tool
WHAT HOURS ARE THE POLLS OPEN?
Polls are open on election day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE CAN I GET MORE INFO?
VotesPA Homepage
Vote411.org
Clarion County Elections/Voters Registration
Forest County Bureau of Elections
Jefferson County Election Info
Venango County Election Information
DO I HAVE TO SHOW ID TO VOTE?
If you are a new voter or if you are voting at a polling place for the first time, then you must bring your voter ID card or a photo ID such as a driver’s license, student ID or some other form of Federal or State government issued ID. Some forms of non-photo ID are also acceptable such as a firearm permit, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check. If you do not have any acceptable ID, then you must be allowed to vote by provisional ballot.
If you are not a new voter and are not voting at your polling place for the first time, you are NOT required to bring or provide identification.
County Offices
County Commissioner
4 year term
- Daniel Carey, D
- Braxton White, D
- Wayne R. Brosius, R
- Brady Feicht, R
- Ted Tharan, R
- Kirk Wise, R
County Prothonotary
4 year term
- Jeff Himes, R
County Register/Recorder
4 year term
- Misty Ditz, R
- Rebekah Weckerly, R
- Amy Winger, R
County Auditor
4 year term
- Jacqueline Griebel, D
- Jolene Weaver Frampton, R
- Dawn B. Reed, R
County District Attorney
4 year term
- Drew Welsh, R
County Treasurer
2 year term
- Karyn Montana, R
School District Offices
Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Region II
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Region IV
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Region V
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Richland Township (Venango County)
4 year term
- Patricia Anderson, R
Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Scrubgrass Township (Venango County)
4 year term
- John P. Burke, R
Clarion Area School District
4 year term
- Dave Estadt, D/R
- David L. Lewis, D/R
- Todd McBeth, D/R
- Theron Miles, R
- Erich Spessard, D/R
Clarion Limestone School District Region I
4 year term
- David W. Eggleton, Sr., D/R
- Christopher Mogus, D/R
Clarion Limestone School District Region II
4 year term
- Nathaniel C. Parker, D/R
Clarion Limestone School District Region III
4 year term
- Nathaniel C. Parker, D/R
Keystone School District Region I
4 year term
- Jason McMillen, D/R
- Rodney L. Sherman, D/R
- Dustin L. Swartfager, D/R
Keystone School District Region II
4 year term
- James Beary, D/R
- Ken Swartfager, D/R
- Eric Weiser, D/R
Keystone School District Region III
4 year term
- Abigail Simcheck, D/R
North Clarion School District Region I
4 year term
- Amanda Hepinger, D/R
North Clarion School District Region II
4 year term
- Garrett L. Carulli, D/R
- Gretchen McCord Wolbert, R
North Clarion School District Region III
4 year term
- Scott B. Daum, D/R
- Kathy Vanish, R
Redbank Valley School District Region I
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Redbank Valley School District Region II
4 year term
- Matthew Burns Confer, D/R
- R. John Sayers, R
Redbank Valley School District Region III
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Union School District
4 year term
- Shelly Atzeni, D/R
- Tricia Hepler, D/R
- Jeffrey A Kriebel, D/R
- Tressa Smith, R
- Terry Sweeney, D/R
City, Borough, and Township Offices
Ashland Township Supervisor
2 year term
- Jack Schmader, R
- David A. Weaver, R
Ashland Township Supervisor
6 year term
- John Hannold, R
Ashland Township Auditor
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Ashland Township Auditor
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Ashland Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Beaver Township Supervisor
6 year term
- Roger Swartfager, R
Beaver Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Brady Township Supervisor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Brady Township Auditor
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Brady Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Brady Township Tax Collector
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Callensburg Borough Council
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Callensburg Borough Council
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Callensburg Borough Auditor
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Callensburg Borough Auditor
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Callensburg Borough Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Callensburg Borough Mayor
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Callensburg Borough Tax Collector
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Clarion Borough Council
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Clarion Borough Council
4 year term
- James Jim Averill, D
- Zach Garbarino, R
- Carol Lapinto, R
Clarion Township Supervisor
6 year term
- Patrick G. Aaron, D
Clarion Township Auditor
6 year term
- Patrick G. Aaron,
East Brady Borough Council
2 year term
- Joy McCluskey, R
East Brady Borough Council
4 year term
- Dennis King, D
- Barbara Mortimer, D
- Joe Hillwig, R
Elk Township Supervisor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Elk Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Fox Borough Council
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Fox Borough Council
4 year term
- Judy Fleming, D
Farmington Township Supervisor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Farmington Township Auditor
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Farmington Township Auditor
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Farmington Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Hawthorn Borough Council
4 year term
- Mary Wells, R
Highland Township Supervisor
6 year term
- Rick Forbes, R
Highland Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Knox Borough Council
4 year term
- Melissa D. Pierce, D
- Linda Ann Runyan, D
- Brandon A Thompson, D
- Jack E. Bish, Jr., R
Knox Borough Auditor
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Knox Borough Auditor
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Knox Borough Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Knox Township Supervisor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Knox Township Auditor
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Knox Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Licking Township Supervisor
6 year term
- Robert Bodenhorn, R
Licking Township Auditor
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Licking Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Limestone Township Supervisor
6 year term
- Stephen C. Allison, R
Limestone Township Auditor
6 year term
- Connie L. Slagle, R
Madison Township Supervisor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Madison Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Millcreek Township Supervisor
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Millcreek Township Supervisor
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Millcreek Township Supervisor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Millcreek Township Auditor
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Millcreek Township Auditor
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Millcreek Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Monroe Township Supervisor
2 year term
- Robert Gates, R
Monroe Township Supervisor
6 year term
- Walter Shook, R
Monroe Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
New Bethlehem Borough Council
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Paint Township Supervisor
6 year term
- Ken Ganoe, D
Paint Township Auditor
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Paint Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Perry Township Supervisor
4 year term
- Rodney Rod Alworth, R
Perry Township Supervisor
6 year term
- William Bill Say, R
- Mary Jean Slaugenhoup, R
Perry Township Auditor
6 year term
- Gerald Blane Neely, R
Piney Township Supervisor
6 year term
- James R. Morris, R
Piney Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Porter Township Supervisor
6 year term
- Steven Greenawalt, R
Porter Township Auditor
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Porter Township Auditor
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Porter Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Redbank Township Supervisor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Redbank Township Auditor
2 year term
- No candidate filedR
Redbank Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filedR
Richland Township Supervisor
6 year term
- No candidate filedR
Richland Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filedR
Rimersburg Borough Council
4 year term
- Roger Crick,
- Pamela Curry,
- Karina Libecco, D
Salem Township Supervisor
6 year term
- Eric Barnet,
Salem Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Shippenville Borough Council
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Shippenville Borough Council
4 year term
- Paul R. Woodburne,
Shippenville Borough Auditor
2 year term
- No candidate filedR
Shippenville Borough Auditor
4 year term
- No candidate filedR
Shippenville Borough Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filedD
Shippenville Borough Tax Collector
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Sligo Borough Council
2 year term
- Wayne Meier, R
Sligo Borough Council
4 year term
- Jason B. Kriebel, R
Sligo Borough Auditor
4 year term
- Myrna Dunlap, D
Sligo Borough Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Sligo Borough Tax Collector
2 year term
- Julie Raybuck, R
St. Petersburg Borough Council
2 year term
- No candidate filed
St. Petersburg Borough Council
4 year term
- William Dennis Logue, R
St. Petersburg Borough Auditor
6 year term
- Mary L. Forsythe,
Strattanville Borough Council
4 year term
- No candidate filedR
Strattanville Borough Auditor
6 year term
- David Corte, R
Toby Township Supervisor
6 year term
- Darrell Horner, R
Toby Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
Washington Township Supervisor
6 year term
- Mark Beichner, R
Washington Township Auditor
2 year term
- No candidate filed
Washington Township Auditor
4 year term
- No candidate filed
Washington Township Auditor
6 year term
- No candidate filed
RELATED ARTICLES:
Primary Preview: Six Commissioner Candidates Contend for Four Spots on the General Ballot
Three Republicans Vie for Register and Recorder of Clarion County in Primary
Commissioner Candidates Outline Experience and Vision for the Future
Meet the Seven Candidates for Keystone School Board
Montana to Run Unopposed for Clarion County Treasurer
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.