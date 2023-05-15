 

Clarion Primary Primer: Your Guide to Tuesday’s Election

Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 10:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (53)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Here’s a look at who will be running in the upcoming municipal primary elections in Clarion County on Tuesday, May 16.

The primary election will determine which candidates will represent their respective political parties in the general election for various local offices.

Only registered voters who are affiliated with a political party will be eligible to vote in their party’s primary election. The deadline for unaffiliated voters to register with a political party was May 1.

Odd-year elections like this one usually see lower turnout compared to midterm and presidential elections; around 20% of registered voters cast ballots in odd-year primaries versus 30%-plus in even ones.

WHERE DO I GO TO VOTE?

Department of State Polling Place Search Tool

WHAT HOURS ARE THE POLLS OPEN?

Polls are open on election day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE CAN I GET MORE INFO?

VotesPA Homepage
Vote411.org
Clarion County Elections/Voters Registration
Forest County Bureau of Elections
Jefferson County Election Info
Venango County Election Information

DO I HAVE TO SHOW ID TO VOTE?

If you are a new voter or if you are voting at a polling place for the first time, then you must bring your voter ID card or a photo ID such as a driver’s license, student ID or some other form of Federal or State government issued ID. Some forms of non-photo ID are also acceptable such as a firearm permit, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check. If you do not have any acceptable ID, then you must be allowed to vote by provisional ballot.

If you are not a new voter and are not voting at your polling place for the first time, you are NOT required to bring or provide identification.

County Offices

County Commissioner
4 year term

  • Daniel Carey, D
  • Braxton White, D
  • Wayne R. Brosius, R
  • Brady Feicht, R
  • Ted Tharan, R
  • Kirk Wise, R

County Prothonotary
4 year term

  • Jeff Himes, R

County Register/Recorder
4 year term

  • Misty Ditz, R
  • Rebekah Weckerly, R
  • Amy Winger, R

County Auditor
4 year term

  • Jacqueline Griebel, D
  • Jolene Weaver Frampton, R
  • Dawn B. Reed, R

County District Attorney
4 year term

  • Drew Welsh, R

County Treasurer
2 year term

  • Karyn Montana, R

School District Offices

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Region II
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Region IV
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Region V
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Richland Township (Venango County)
4 year term

  • Patricia Anderson, R

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Scrubgrass Township (Venango County)
4 year term

  • John P. Burke, R

Clarion Area School District
4 year term

  • Dave Estadt, D/R
  • David L. Lewis, D/R
  • Todd McBeth, D/R
  • Theron Miles, R
  • Erich Spessard, D/R

Clarion Limestone School District Region I
4 year term

  • David W. Eggleton, Sr., D/R
  • Christopher Mogus, D/R

Clarion Limestone School District Region II
4 year term

  • Nathaniel C. Parker, D/R

Clarion Limestone School District Region III
4 year term

  • Nathaniel C. Parker, D/R

Keystone School District Region I
4 year term

  • Jason McMillen, D/R
  • Rodney L. Sherman, D/R
  • Dustin L. Swartfager, D/R

Keystone School District Region II
4 year term

  • James Beary, D/R
  • Ken Swartfager, D/R
  • Eric Weiser, D/R

Keystone School District Region III
4 year term

  • Abigail Simcheck, D/R

North Clarion School District Region I
4 year term

  • Amanda Hepinger, D/R

North Clarion School District Region II
4 year term

  • Garrett L. Carulli, D/R
  • Gretchen McCord Wolbert, R

North Clarion School District Region III
4 year term

  • Scott B. Daum, D/R
  • Kathy Vanish, R

Redbank Valley School District Region I
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Redbank Valley School District Region II
4 year term

  • Matthew Burns Confer, D/R
  • R. John Sayers, R

Redbank Valley School District Region III
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Union School District
4 year term

  • Shelly Atzeni, D/R
  • Tricia Hepler, D/R
  • Jeffrey A Kriebel, D/R
  • Tressa Smith, R
  • Terry Sweeney, D/R

City, Borough, and Township Offices

Ashland Township Supervisor
2 year term

  • Jack Schmader, R
  • David A. Weaver, R

Ashland Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • John Hannold, R

Ashland Township Auditor
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Ashland Township Auditor
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Ashland Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Beaver Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • Roger Swartfager, R

Beaver Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Brady Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Brady Township Auditor
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Brady Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Brady Township Tax Collector
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Council
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Council
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Auditor
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Auditor
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Mayor
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Tax Collector
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Clarion Borough Council
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Clarion Borough Council
4 year term

  • James Jim Averill, D
  • Zach Garbarino, R
  • Carol Lapinto, R

Clarion Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • Patrick G. Aaron, D

Clarion Township Auditor
6 year term

  • Patrick G. Aaron,

East Brady Borough Council
2 year term

  • Joy McCluskey, R

East Brady Borough Council
4 year term

  • Dennis King, D
  • Barbara Mortimer, D
  • Joe Hillwig, R

Elk Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Elk Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Fox Borough Council
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Fox Borough Council
4 year term

  • Judy Fleming, D

Farmington Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Farmington Township Auditor
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Farmington Township Auditor
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Farmington Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Hawthorn Borough Council
4 year term

  • Mary Wells, R

Highland Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • Rick Forbes, R

Highland Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Knox Borough Council
4 year term

  • Melissa D. Pierce, D
  • Linda Ann Runyan, D
  • Brandon A Thompson, D
  • Jack E. Bish, Jr., R

Knox Borough Auditor
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Knox Borough Auditor
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Knox Borough Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Knox Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Knox Township Auditor
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Knox Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Licking Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • Robert Bodenhorn, R

Licking Township Auditor
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Licking Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Limestone Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • Stephen C. Allison, R

Limestone Township Auditor
6 year term

  • Connie L. Slagle, R

Madison Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Madison Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Millcreek Township Supervisor
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Millcreek Township Supervisor
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Millcreek Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Millcreek Township Auditor
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Millcreek Township Auditor
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Millcreek Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Monroe Township Supervisor
2 year term

  • Robert Gates, R

Monroe Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • Walter Shook, R

Monroe Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

New Bethlehem Borough Council
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Paint Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • Ken Ganoe, D

Paint Township Auditor
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Paint Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Perry Township Supervisor
4 year term

  • Rodney Rod Alworth, R

Perry Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • William Bill Say, R
  • Mary Jean Slaugenhoup, R

Perry Township Auditor
6 year term

  • Gerald Blane Neely, R

Piney Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • James R. Morris, R

Piney Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Porter Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • Steven Greenawalt, R

Porter Township Auditor
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Porter Township Auditor
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Porter Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Redbank Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Redbank Township Auditor
2 year term

  • No candidate filedR

Redbank Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filedR

Richland Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • No candidate filedR

Richland Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filedR

Rimersburg Borough Council
4 year term

  • Roger Crick,
  • Pamela Curry,
  • Karina Libecco, D

Salem Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • Eric Barnet,

Salem Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Shippenville Borough Council
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Shippenville Borough Council
4 year term

  • Paul R. Woodburne,

Shippenville Borough Auditor
2 year term

  • No candidate filedR

Shippenville Borough Auditor
4 year term

  • No candidate filedR

Shippenville Borough Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filedD

Shippenville Borough Tax Collector
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Sligo Borough Council
2 year term

  • Wayne Meier, R

Sligo Borough Council
4 year term

  • Jason B. Kriebel, R

Sligo Borough Auditor
4 year term

  • Myrna Dunlap, D

Sligo Borough Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Sligo Borough Tax Collector
2 year term

  • Julie Raybuck, R

St. Petersburg Borough Council
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

St. Petersburg Borough Council
4 year term

  • William Dennis Logue, R

St. Petersburg Borough Auditor
6 year term

  • Mary L. Forsythe,

Strattanville Borough Council
4 year term

  • No candidate filedR

Strattanville Borough Auditor
6 year term

  • David Corte, R

Toby Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • Darrell Horner, R

Toby Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Washington Township Supervisor
6 year term

  • Mark Beichner, R

Washington Township Auditor
2 year term

  • No candidate filed

Washington Township Auditor
4 year term

  • No candidate filed

Washington Township Auditor
6 year term

  • No candidate filed

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

