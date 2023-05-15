Clarion Primary Primer: Your Guide to Tuesday’s Election

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Here’s a look at who will be running in the upcoming municipal primary elections in Clarion County on Tuesday, May 16.

The primary election will determine which candidates will represent their respective political parties in the general election for various local offices.

Only registered voters who are affiliated with a political party will be eligible to vote in their party’s primary election. The deadline for unaffiliated voters to register with a political party was May 1.

Odd-year elections like this one usually see lower turnout compared to midterm and presidential elections; around 20% of registered voters cast ballots in odd-year primaries versus 30%-plus in even ones.

WHERE DO I GO TO VOTE?

Department of State Polling Place Search Tool

WHAT HOURS ARE THE POLLS OPEN?

Polls are open on election day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE CAN I GET MORE INFO?

VotesPA Homepage

Vote411.org

Clarion County Elections/Voters Registration

Forest County Bureau of Elections

Jefferson County Election Info

Venango County Election Information

DO I HAVE TO SHOW ID TO VOTE?

If you are a new voter or if you are voting at a polling place for the first time, then you must bring your voter ID card or a photo ID such as a driver’s license, student ID or some other form of Federal or State government issued ID. Some forms of non-photo ID are also acceptable such as a firearm permit, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check. If you do not have any acceptable ID, then you must be allowed to vote by provisional ballot.

If you are not a new voter and are not voting at your polling place for the first time, you are NOT required to bring or provide identification.

County Offices

County Commissioner

4 year term

Daniel Carey, D

Braxton White, D

Wayne R. Brosius, R

Brady Feicht, R

Ted Tharan, R

Kirk Wise, R

County Prothonotary

4 year term

Jeff Himes, R

County Register/Recorder

4 year term

Misty Ditz, R

Rebekah Weckerly, R

Amy Winger, R

County Auditor

4 year term

Jacqueline Griebel, D

Jolene Weaver Frampton, R

Dawn B. Reed, R

County District Attorney

4 year term

Drew Welsh, R

County Treasurer

2 year term

Karyn Montana, R

School District Offices

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Region II

4 year term

No candidate filed

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Region IV

4 year term

No candidate filed

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Region V

4 year term

No candidate filed

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Richland Township (Venango County)

4 year term

Patricia Anderson, R

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Scrubgrass Township (Venango County)

4 year term

John P. Burke, R

Clarion Area School District

4 year term

Dave Estadt, D/R

David L. Lewis, D/R

Todd McBeth, D/R

Theron Miles, R

Erich Spessard, D/R

Clarion Limestone School District Region I

4 year term

David W. Eggleton, Sr., D/R

Christopher Mogus, D/R

Clarion Limestone School District Region II

4 year term

Nathaniel C. Parker, D/R

Clarion Limestone School District Region III

4 year term

Nathaniel C. Parker, D/R

Keystone School District Region I

4 year term

Jason McMillen, D/R

Rodney L. Sherman, D/R

Dustin L. Swartfager, D/R

Keystone School District Region II

4 year term

James Beary, D/R

Ken Swartfager, D/R

Eric Weiser, D/R

Keystone School District Region III

4 year term

Abigail Simcheck, D/R

North Clarion School District Region I

4 year term

Amanda Hepinger, D/R

North Clarion School District Region II

4 year term

Garrett L. Carulli, D/R

Gretchen McCord Wolbert, R

North Clarion School District Region III

4 year term

Scott B. Daum, D/R

Kathy Vanish, R

Redbank Valley School District Region I

4 year term

No candidate filed

Redbank Valley School District Region II

4 year term

Matthew Burns Confer, D/R

R. John Sayers, R

Redbank Valley School District Region III

4 year term

No candidate filed

Union School District

4 year term

Shelly Atzeni, D/R

Tricia Hepler, D/R

Jeffrey A Kriebel, D/R

Tressa Smith, R

Terry Sweeney, D/R

City, Borough, and Township Offices

Ashland Township Supervisor

2 year term

Jack Schmader, R

David A. Weaver, R

Ashland Township Supervisor

6 year term

John Hannold, R

Ashland Township Auditor

2 year term

No candidate filed

Ashland Township Auditor

4 year term

No candidate filed

Ashland Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Beaver Township Supervisor

6 year term

Roger Swartfager, R

Beaver Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Brady Township Supervisor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Brady Township Auditor

2 year term

No candidate filed

Brady Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Brady Township Tax Collector

2 year term

No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Council

2 year term

No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Council

4 year term

No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Auditor

2 year term

No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Auditor

4 year term

No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Mayor

2 year term

No candidate filed

Callensburg Borough Tax Collector

2 year term

No candidate filed

Clarion Borough Council

2 year term

No candidate filed

Clarion Borough Council

4 year term

James Jim Averill, D

Zach Garbarino, R

Carol Lapinto, R

Clarion Township Supervisor

6 year term

Patrick G. Aaron, D

Clarion Township Auditor

6 year term

Patrick G. Aaron,

East Brady Borough Council

2 year term

Joy McCluskey, R

East Brady Borough Council

4 year term

Dennis King, D

Barbara Mortimer, D

Joe Hillwig, R

Elk Township Supervisor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Elk Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Fox Borough Council

2 year term

No candidate filed

Fox Borough Council

4 year term

Judy Fleming, D

Farmington Township Supervisor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Farmington Township Auditor

2 year term

No candidate filed

Farmington Township Auditor

4 year term

No candidate filed

Farmington Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Hawthorn Borough Council

4 year term

Mary Wells, R

Highland Township Supervisor

6 year term

Rick Forbes, R

Highland Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Knox Borough Council

4 year term

Melissa D. Pierce, D

Linda Ann Runyan, D

Brandon A Thompson, D

Jack E. Bish, Jr., R

Knox Borough Auditor

2 year term

No candidate filed

Knox Borough Auditor

4 year term

No candidate filed

Knox Borough Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Knox Township Supervisor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Knox Township Auditor

4 year term

No candidate filed

Knox Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Licking Township Supervisor

6 year term

Robert Bodenhorn, R

Licking Township Auditor

4 year term

No candidate filed

Licking Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Limestone Township Supervisor

6 year term

Stephen C. Allison, R

Limestone Township Auditor

6 year term

Connie L. Slagle, R

Madison Township Supervisor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Madison Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Millcreek Township Supervisor

2 year term

No candidate filed

Millcreek Township Supervisor

4 year term

No candidate filed

Millcreek Township Supervisor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Millcreek Township Auditor

2 year term

No candidate filed

Millcreek Township Auditor

4 year term

No candidate filed

Millcreek Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Monroe Township Supervisor

2 year term

Robert Gates, R

Monroe Township Supervisor

6 year term

Walter Shook, R

Monroe Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

New Bethlehem Borough Council

4 year term

No candidate filed

Paint Township Supervisor

6 year term

Ken Ganoe, D

Paint Township Auditor

2 year term

No candidate filed

Paint Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Perry Township Supervisor

4 year term

Rodney Rod Alworth, R

Perry Township Supervisor

6 year term

William Bill Say, R

Mary Jean Slaugenhoup, R

Perry Township Auditor

6 year term

Gerald Blane Neely, R

Piney Township Supervisor

6 year term

James R. Morris, R

Piney Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Porter Township Supervisor

6 year term

Steven Greenawalt, R

Porter Township Auditor

2 year term

No candidate filed

Porter Township Auditor

4 year term

No candidate filed

Porter Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Redbank Township Supervisor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Redbank Township Auditor

2 year term

No candidate filedR

Redbank Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filedR

Richland Township Supervisor

6 year term

No candidate filedR

Richland Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filedR

Rimersburg Borough Council

4 year term

Roger Crick,

Pamela Curry,

Karina Libecco, D

Salem Township Supervisor

6 year term

Eric Barnet,

Salem Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Shippenville Borough Council

2 year term

No candidate filed

Shippenville Borough Council

4 year term

Paul R. Woodburne,

Shippenville Borough Auditor

2 year term

No candidate filedR

Shippenville Borough Auditor

4 year term

No candidate filedR

Shippenville Borough Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filedD

Shippenville Borough Tax Collector

2 year term

No candidate filed

Sligo Borough Council

2 year term

Wayne Meier, R

Sligo Borough Council

4 year term

Jason B. Kriebel, R

Sligo Borough Auditor

4 year term

Myrna Dunlap, D

Sligo Borough Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Sligo Borough Tax Collector

2 year term

Julie Raybuck, R

St. Petersburg Borough Council

2 year term

No candidate filed

St. Petersburg Borough Council

4 year term

William Dennis Logue, R

St. Petersburg Borough Auditor

6 year term

Mary L. Forsythe,

Strattanville Borough Council

4 year term

No candidate filedR

Strattanville Borough Auditor

6 year term

David Corte, R

Toby Township Supervisor

6 year term

Darrell Horner, R

Toby Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

Washington Township Supervisor

6 year term

Mark Beichner, R

Washington Township Auditor

2 year term

No candidate filed

Washington Township Auditor

4 year term

No candidate filed

Washington Township Auditor

6 year term

No candidate filed

