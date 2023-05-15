Driver Life-Flighted Following Rollover Crash in Howe Township

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was life-flighted to UPMC Hamot following a rollover crash that occurred on Friday evening on Blue Jay Creek Road.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:56 p.m. on Friday, May 12, on Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say the operator from Sigel was traveling south on Blue Jay Creek Road in a 2022 Ford Explorer and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

The Ford went off the roadway and traveled approximately 60 yards in the ditch before striking an embankment. The vehicle then went airborne and flipped end over end causing disabling damage to the entire vehicle.

The vehicle was at a final rest on its roof in the northbound lane facing north.

The operator of the vehicle was using a seat belt and suffered suspected injuries. The operator had to be extracted by mechanical means and was subsequently light-flighted to UPMC Hamot Medical Center.

Snyder’s Towing removed the Ford from the scene.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Marienville and Sheffield Volunteer Fire Departments, and Life-Flight assisted at the scene.

